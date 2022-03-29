InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Level Accessory (BTK-141)

PITTSBURGH , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Holding something up while using a level can be a challenge. We thought there could be a better way," said one of two inventors, from Madison, Ala., "so we invented ON THE LEVEL GLOVES. Our design would simplify the leveling process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention ensures that a level is handy while working. In doing so, it eliminates frustrations and guesswork. It also saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and tradesmen. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp