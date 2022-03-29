InventHelp Inventors Develop Easy Way to Change Your Nail Color (BMH-5270)

PITTSBURGH , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient kit that enables users to change the color of their nails at any place or time," said one of two inventors, from Worcester, Mass., "so we invented L E D PRESS ON NAILS. Our design eliminates the hassle of painting your nails or going to the salon."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique and easy way to change your nail color. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional glue-on nails and nail polish. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances style. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

