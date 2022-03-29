Linux Foundation Announces Top Global Executive Speakers for Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum, April 12-14, and New CTO Appointment

Global technology leaders, change makers and visionaries will gather virtually for Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum (ONEEF), a unique executive event focusing on deployments, priorities, challenges, and more

Ranny Haiby joins Linux Foundation as CTO of Networking, Edge & Access

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced ecosystem updates across networking and edge, with a preliminary keynote speaker line-up for Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum (ONEEF), taking place virtually April 12-14. In addition, the organization announced the appointment of Ranny Haiby as CTO of networking, edge & access technologies.

Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum is the industry's premier open networking and edge computing event focused on end to end solutions powered by open source. Building on the successful inaugural event last spring, the community is excited to present this Executive Forum where leading industry executives will share their visions from the Telco, Cloud, and Enterprise verticals. Attendees will learn how to leverage open source ecosystems and gain new insights for digital transformation. Presented in a virtual format across three days, this is a one track event starting in a different time zone each day to better reach our global audience.

"We are pleased to see our open networking and edge ecosystems expand and create industry impact," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "ONEEF provides a virtual space for folks to come together and learn from thought leaders across the industry. And what better time to welcome our new CTO, Ranny Haiby, who has been a valued member of the LF Networking community for several years."

Confirmed Keynote Speakers & Panelists Include:

Michael August , Computer Scientist, Secure Slicing Technical Area Lead for OPS-5G, US Navy

Henry Calvert , Head of Network, GSMA

Caroline Chappell , Research Director, Analysys Mason

Beth Cohen , Cloud Technology Strategist , Verizon

Anita Doehler , Chief Executive Officer, NGNM Alliance

Gabriele Di Piazza , Senior Director, Product Management, Telcom & Edge , Google

Dr. Junlan Feng , IEEE Fellow; Vice Chairman of the China Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance ; Chief Scientist at China Mobile ; General Manager of AI and Intelligent Operation R&D Center; Board Chair of Linux Foundation Networking

Andre Fuetsch , Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, AT&T Services, Inc.

Anil Guntupalli, Vice President Technology Strategy, Architecture and Planning Verizon

Ranny Haiby, CTO, Networking & Edge, the Linux Foundation

Arpit Joshipura , General Manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation

Kandan Kathirvel , Product Lead, Telco Cloud & Orchestration, Google

Heather Kirksey , Vice President, Community & Ecosystem Development, the Linux Foundation

Ed Knapp , Corporate CTO, American Tower

Catherine Lefèvre , AVP, Technology Services, Network Systems Common Platform & Services, AT&T & Technical Steering Committee Chair, ONAP

Petr Ledl , Research & Trials, Deutsche Telekom

David Maltz , Technical Fellow and Corporate Vice President , Azure Networking, Microsoft

Ravi Peddinti , Senior Director II, Engineering, Walmart

Shah Rahman, Director of Engineering, Meta

Tom Rondeau , Program Manager, DARPA/MTO

Ayush Sharma , Vice President & General Manager, Head of Metaverse & IoT Edge Platforms , Rakuten

Tina Tsou , Enterprise Architect, arm & Governing Board Chair, LF Edge

Yachen Wang , General Manager, Tencent Network

Complimentary registration for the virtual event is currently open.

Networking & Edge CTO Appointment

Ranny is a software veteran who has been focusing on pushing the envelope in open source innovation in recent years. Prior to joining the Linux Foundation Ranny was a director at Samsung Research America, leading the open source group. He provided leadership and guidance for engineering teams across Samsung who were actively contributing to open source projects such as ONAP, CNCF, ROS, and Matter (CHIP).

Prior to that Ranny served as a Principal System Architect in the Nokia CloudBand product group where he led the design of network automation systems serving the telecom industry. His previous positions include technology leadership roles in the domains of cloud computing, networking, and multimedia broadcasting. In addition to his corporate roles, Ranny has been elected by LF open source communities to the role of technical committee member and technical advisory council vice-chair.

In his new role in the LF, Ranny will be in charge of driving technical innovation further, creating opportunities for synergies among open source projects, and identifying emerging trends and projects.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to dedicate my time and effort into the continued innovation of the Linux Foundation Networking, Edge & Access projects. I am looking forward to working closely with the amazing cadre of technology & security experts in our communities, and hope to help the projects grow and mature."

