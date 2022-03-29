Texas economic development leaders meet with Chicago site selection consultants

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas economic development leaders are in Chicago this week to meet with businesses and site section consultants eager to discuss the advantages of doing business in the Lone Star State.

"Chicago is a national epicenter for corporate site selection consultants as well as home to Fortune 500 companies and the headquarters of U.S. and global businesses. Chicago is a key location for interest in Texas's business-friendly climate and other economic advantages," said Robert Allen, President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development (TxEDC).

Texas has been outperforming other states in the nation with impressive post-pandemic growth on top of a decades-long history of economic strength and stability. Texas is the top exporting state in the United States for the 20th year in a row. Texas also managed the unprecedented with its win of Site Selection Magazine's 2021 Governor's Cup for the 10th year in a row. The Governor's Cup is considered to be the Heisman Trophy of economic development.

"CEOs and site selection consultants across the country are interested in Texas as a location for their business relocation or expansion for a number of reasons: our reasonable regulatory climate and business friendly environment, our highly skilled and diverse workforce, a robust network of state-of-the-art infrastructure, and easy access to global markets," said Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office (EDT), within the Office of the Governor.

In addition to TxEDC and EDT, the Texas delegation to Chicago includes representatives of regional economic development organizations such as, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, the Borderplex Alliance, Dallas Regional Chamber, Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, Greater San Marcos Partnership, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, Guadalupe Valley Electric Coop (GVEC), Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Round Rock Chamber, and the Temple Economic Development Corporation.

The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) is an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development, business recruitment and job creation in the state of Texas. The public-private partnership of TxEDC and Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, markets Texas as a premier business destination to let corporate decision- makers and site selection consultants know that they can Go Big in Texas. For more information about TxEDC, visit www.GoBigInTexas.com.

SOURCE Texas Economic Development Corporation