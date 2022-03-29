U.S. News Announces 2023 Best Graduate Schools

The newest edition includes rankings in more than 200 subject areas.

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today unveiled the 2023 Best Graduate Schools rankings. Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the rankings evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business , education , engineering , law , medicine , nursing and science .

In this edition:

Best Biostatistics Programs , evaluating 65 programs in total. For the first time, U.S. News published a ranking of the, evaluating 65 programs in total.

Best Law Schools methodology , the bar passage rate indicator now accounts for bar passage performance in every state where a school's graduates first took the bar exam. Previously, this indicator only included the state with the most graduates taking the exam for the first time. Within the, the bar passage rate indicator now accounts for bar passage performance in every state where a school's graduates first took the bar exam. Previously, this indicator only included the state with the most graduates taking the exam for the first time.

For the second consecutive year in Best Law Schools, U.S. News included two indicators to measure graduate indebtedness: average debt incurred obtaining a J.D. at graduation and the percent of law school graduates incurring J.D. law school debt. These indicators can provide more context to prospective students, especially at a time of rising higher education costs.

rankings focused on underserved populations. Specifically, these rankings look at racial and ethnic diversity among medical school student populations, as well as which schools have the most graduates practicing in primary care, in rural areas, and in health professional shortage areas. Also for the second year in a row, U.S. News published medical schoolfocused on underserved populations. Specifically, these rankings look at racial and ethnic diversity among medical school student populations, as well as which schools have the most graduates practicing in primary care, in rural areas, and in health professional shortage areas.

"U.S. News continues to update the Best Graduate Schools methodology and add new programs to keep the rankings relevant and valuable for prospective students," said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. "Utilizing a robust data-collection process – surveying more than 2,100 programs and more than 23,000 academics and professionals – allows us to provide students with useful, quality data to determine the best program for their individual needs."

Best Business Schools: Full-Time MBA

The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School tied for the top spot among full-time MBA programs. Northwestern University's Kellogg School tied with Stanford University at No. 3.

Best Law Schools

The No. 1 Best Law School in this year's edition is Yale University . Stanford University and the University of Chicago come in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Best Medical Schools: Research

The top school among Best Medical Schools: Research is Harvard University , followed by New York University at No. 2. Tied for No. 3 are Columbia University , Johns Hopkins University and the University of California–San Francisco .

Additional rankings were updated in this edition, including biological sciences , chemistry , computer science , earth sciences , economics , mathematics , physics , psychology , public affairs , public health , social work and statistics .

The full 2023 Best Graduate Schools rankings are available on USNews.com, with extended rankings and data exclusively in the U.S. News Graduate School Compass.

