AEP NAMES NESSING CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has promoted Sandy Nessing to vice president and chief sustainability officer, effective April 1.

Nessing currently is the managing director of Corporate Sustainability and is responsible for leading the company's sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, corporate stakeholder engagement, and annual sustainability and ESG performance reporting and risk monitoring. She will continue to report to David Feinberg, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary.

"A foundational piece of AEP's strategic vision is generating positive environmental, social and economic change," Feinberg said. "Corporate sustainability is a key focus for our customers, investors and other stakeholders, and Sandy's promotion reflects her capabilities and demonstrates AEP's commitment to our ESG strategy and performance. Her 25 years of experience in the energy industry paired with her expertise and leadership in the sustainability field will continue to be an asset as we partner with our stakeholders to create a brighter energy future."

Nessing joined AEP in 2006 as director of Environmental, Safety & Health Strategy & Design. Previously, she was manager, Corporate Communications for Yankee Energy System and Yankee Gas Services, which is now Eversource Energy. She also spent 12 years in radio broadcast journalism as a reporter, anchor and news director.

She received her associate's degree in broadcast communications from Briarwood College and a bachelor's degree in technical management from DeVry University. Nessing currently serves as the chair of the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens Board of Trustees and is the immediate past president on the board of directors of the National Association for Environmental, Health and Safety and Sustainability Management (NAEM).

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Electric Power