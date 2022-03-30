Airkit Marks Record Year as Major Companies Accelerate Focus on CX Automation, Welcomes Twilio Enterprise Veteran, Allan Walters, as VP Sales

Leader in CX Automation increases enterprise customer base by more than 4x YoY with 40% of expansions exceeding $1M.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airkit today announced a record-setting year with an unprecedented number of enterprises building best-in-class digital experiences with the Airkit Customer Experience Automation (CXA) Platform. Airkit saw marked strength in the Enterprise segment (1000+ employees) with the number of enterprise customers growing 4x year over year.

The record year included rapid customer growth with notable new customers including: Crawford & Company, First Fidelity Bank, USA TODAY, Mercato, American Public Life, MUFG, Soleo Health, and Faherty Brand. Expansion purchases also continued with strong demand, averaging greater than 3x initial investment within the first 4 months.

"This surge in demand for Airkit's CX Automation platform is just the beginning," says Stephen Ehikian, Co-Founder and CEO of Airkit. "The pandemic accelerated the 'Day of Digital Reckoning' for every consumer-facing business. Lack of effective digital self-service or siloed, 'dead end' experiences on mobile apps and chat won't be tolerated by consumers. For every established consumer brand, the new competitive race is fierce, and it is being won in customer experience."

World-class Leadership

To support the company's momentum in Enterprise, Airkit also announced the appointment of Allan Walters to the Executive Team as Vice President of Sales. Allan joins Airkit from Twilio, where he was most recently Vice President of Sales for Vertical Markets. He also had previous experience overseeing Enterprise and East. Prior to Twilio, Allan held a variety of leadership roles at Workday, Salesforce, and Oracle Siebel, overseeing go-to-market strategy and scaling enterprise sales teams.

"Similar to what Twilio did for enterprise text messaging nearly a decade ago, Airkit is redefining how enterprises will deliver world-class digital customer experiences," said Allan. "Every Enterprise Business GM, Service Executive, or Support Leader is facing shifting consumer expectations, escalating costs, and labor shortages. They need more self-service, more digital CX, and they need it now. The old way of building digital customer experiences is DOA when Airkit's low-code solution enables you to build, test, and deploy 40X faster than ever before."

Investing in World-class Capabilities



Following a successful $40M Series B fundraising in May with EQT, Accel, Emergence, and Salesforce Ventures, Airkit has continued to invest in new technology development, go-to-market, and customer success capabilities. Key highlights in the past year, include:

Strong enterprise traction with nearly 30% of customers in the Fortune 500 or state governments, and the number of customer journeys powered by Airkit in the millions.

New product announcements including: 125+ reusable UI components, composable logic, and a library of pre-built templates for CX; integrations with key platforms like Genesys, Salesforce, Guidewire, Shopify, Plaid, Heap, Twilio, Zendesk, etc.; comprehensive suite of insurance customer experiences for policy enrollment, self-service policy administration, claims, and renewals; and a free Airkit developers offering;

A strategic partnership with a Top 3 Systems Integrator as the "Standard Solution" for CX Automation with teams of consultants on multiple continents trained to recommend and build on Airkit and multiple customers' solutions already successfully deployed;

Growth in the Sales Team of 4X with new offices in Redwood City , San Francisco , New York , and Portugal ;

Strong customer satisfaction with an average CSAT of 9.6/10 and 40% of customers deploying multiple digital customer experiences;

Awards and recognition, including: G2 Rating of 4.8/5.0; Winner of Call & Contact Center Expo Engagement Solution of the Year; CCW Vegas Automation Solution of the Year Finalist; Enterprise Connect Innovation Showcase Finalist; Rocket List 2021; Forbes Best Startup Employers 2022; and Great Places to Work 2021.

Customer Quotes



Robin Porter, Customer Experience Manager, Faherty Brand

"At Faherty, we are committed to elevating the customer experience with personalized, proactive engagements that engage our customers wherever is most convenient for them at any moment. With Airkit's CX Automation platform, we can deliver seamless digital experiences across all our engagement channels while scaling our fast-growing direct-to-consumer business at lower costs with true self-service."

Marty Sarim, CEO, ERC

ERC achieved 9x faster development and 100% PCI Compliance with secure payment capture across digital and voice experiences.

"We see a ton of products on the market and when we reviewed the Airkit platform, we were very impressed. This solution allowed us to move quickly and provide better experiences for us and our clients without the heavy burden of technology resources."

Steve Puchala, SVP of Restaurants, SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes accelerated onboarding by 3x and increased revenue from faster sign-ups with 2x restaurants onboarded per month and 80% completed in fully touchless manner.

"Airkit provided us with an automated and digital onboarding experience for our partners by integrating with Salesforce. We've been able to transition over 50% of new restaurants to fully automated onboarding."

Get To Know Airkit Now



[Webinar] Building Digital CX Faster with KitCloud Templates

[Customer Success] MetLife 2x Completions with Digital Policy Onboarding

[Video] Airkit's CX Automation Platform: How it Works

[Events] Meet Airkit in a City Near You

About Airkit



Airkit provides the industry's-first CX Automation Platform to help Fortune 500 and enterprise brands lower cost to serve, drive revenue, and increase CSAT – faster. Easily launch customer-facing experiences that are hyper-personalized, span any channel (text, chat, voice, web, app), and extend any system via APIs. To learn more about Airkit, visit www.airkit.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Airkit