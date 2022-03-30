ENEL GREEN POWER STARTS CONSTRUCTION OF NEW OKLAHOMA WIND FARM, ANNOUNCES NEW TRAINING CENTER

- The Seven Cowboy wind project in Washita and Kiowa counties will be Enel Green Power's 13th wind farm in Oklahoma, where the company's portfolio now represents over $3 billion in investment

- The company will expand its office presence in Oklahoma City to include a wind turbine technician training space to help meet the company's growing workforce needs

SENTINEL, Okla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Green Power North America has started construction of the 300 MW Seven Cowboy wind project in Kiowa and Washita counties in Oklahoma. As the company adds 6.5 GW of new renewable energy capacity in the US and Canada through 2024, Enel is investing in its growing workforce through a new training center and office in Oklahoma City.

"With another Oklahoma wind farm on the way, we're increasing our focus on developing a strong clean-energy workforce," said Paolo Romanacci, Head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada. "Our process is straightforward: invest in STEM education to inspire students to join our industry, execute on our ambitious growth strategy to create new skilled jobs, and train new hires in-house to equip them for our open positions in Oklahoma and beyond."

Enel's new office space will include classrooms and state-of-the art simulation facilities for working inside wind turbines. Courses will include topics such as safety, professional development, working at heights, ladder rescues, turbine repair and troubleshooting. Trainees will learn in multiple settings including classroom discussion, hands-on simulation and virtual reality. New wind workers supporting Enel's entire US wind fleet will simulate the experience of climbing and maintaining a wind turbine with trainings held year-round inside an office space that also can support up to 25 office-based employees.

Enel Green Power started operating its first Oklahoma wind farm, Rocky Ridge, in 2012. Since then, the company has built or started construction on 13 wind farms representing over 2 GW of operating capacity, establishing it as Oklahoma's second-largest wind operator. Enel's impact in Oklahoma includes the creation of over 130 long-term jobs and over $2 million in support for community initiatives.

Seven Cowboy's 107 turbines are expected to generate over 1.3 TWh of energy each year, equivalent to the electricity needs of over 120,000 US households and the avoidance of over 758,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year. The project is expected to generate over $55 million in new local tax revenue for schools and public services, along with over $41 million in payments to landowners, over its lifetime. Construction will involve over 300 construction jobs, and the site will employ around 15 permanent positions. Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2022.

Enel Green Power North America is a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 14 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 64 plants with a managed capacity of over 7.6 GW powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy.

