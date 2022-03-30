Former President of Topgolf International Launches U.S. Expansion of Oche

From Europe to North America, Futuristic Gastro-Gaming Elevates Hospitality with Technology

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2022 -- Oche (like Hockey, but hold the H) a revolutionary gastro-gaming and tech-driven modern darts concept with venues in Oslo, Brisbane, Amsterdam, and Gothenburg, has announced their expansion to North America through its franchise opportunity.

Emerging in a post-pandemic marketplace where consumers are socially starved and seeking connection and companies are rethinking team engagement, competitive social gaming is the future.

"We are a tech company in the hospitality market creating shared happiness for our guests," said CEO Troy Warfield, former president of Topgolf International. "Oche is a gastro gaming concept, with a no compromise approach for our guests who crave shared gaming with an elevated food and beverage experience."

Warfield with 20-plus years of global leadership experience across entertainment, travel & hospitality and FMCG industries partners with business leaders from majority investor Karbon Invest, Jens Rugseth, Rune Syversen (Founders of Karbon Invest who own Crayon and Link amongst many other leading Global companies) and Christian Breddam (CEO of Karbon Invest and Chairman of Oche), who are all committed to bringing this tech based company to the U.S. with prime markets available from coast to coast, as well as the Midwest.

Oche has established an outstanding leadership team across IT, retail and property, operations, finance, people, legal, franchising and customer experience that has driven success and are eager to introduce the concept to U.S. guests and experienced franchisees to this untapped industry.

Offering guests' personal service while they play, Oche's tech-driven darts elevate the social experience by providing guests' 90-minutes to play games such as Killer, Shanghai, and 501 with friends or colleagues. In addition, Oche's executive chefs (in both Oslo and Amsterdam) have wide experiences from Michelin Star restaurants, which sets their benchmark for food and drinks. Their kitchen is inspired by street food from all over the world, where they focus on flavor and easy-to-eat shareable plates with no grease or mess, along with providing a great selection of handcrafted cocktails, local drafts, and excellent wines.

"The 'competitive socializing' sector is at the beginning of its growth journey and Oche is at the forefront of accelerating this growth with our gastro gaming technology, high-quality food, drinks and service," said Warfield. "We are proud to be investing in an industry that is fast recovering from the impacts of the last two years, and believe our proposition provides an excellent proposition for franchisees."

When compared to traditional F&B concepts, Oche's gaming revenue, superior social dining and service provides entrepreneurs who are looking to diversify their portfolios with a distinct opportunity.

Oche is designed to operate in vibrant city locations, also in close proximity to other bars and restaurants, attracting business crowds through the weekdays, and social 25-40 year olds all week long. Qualified franchisees now have the chance to be one of the first to break into the U.S. markets with this 10,000 square feet facility that pairs technology and people to offer a new hospitality experience.

Those interested in learning more about the franchise opportunity can contact at franchising@oche.com or stop by booth 450 at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas.

ABOUT OCHE

Oche, a revolutionary gastro-gaming and tech-driven modern darts concept, has announced their expansion to North America. Bringing high-end technology, fine dining, and darts together to create outstanding social experiences, the brand launched in Norway's capital Oslo in 2019, and then expanded to Brisbane, Amsterdam, and Gothenburg. For more information about Oche, please visit https://oche.com/ .

