InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Organizer for Fabric (SBT-113)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to store an extensive fabric collection in a neat and organized manner within file cabinet drawers," said an inventor, from Escondido, Calif., "so I invented LOU'S FABRIC ORGANIZER. My design helps to keep the fabric organized and protected against dust and fading."

The invention provides an effective way to organize fabric in a filing cabinet. In doing so, it offers an alternative to stacking fabric in the drawer. As a result, it ensures that fabric is easily visible and accessible and it increases convenience and organization. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for sewers and quilters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SBT-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

