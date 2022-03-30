McCANN NAMES MICHELLE TANG CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER, NORTH AMERICA

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann today announced that Michelle Tang has been named Chief Growth Officer for the agency's North American operations. She will report directly to Alex Lubar, President, McCann North America.

Tang brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in the agency growth discipline to her role. She joins McCann from Digitas, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer for North America, overseeing business development, strategic growth, marketing, and communications. She helped lead Digitas to being named Data Agency of the Year by Advertising Age and Digital Network of the Year and Media Network of the Year by Campaign Magazine and won new business from clients in the fitness, technology, retail and superstore categories.

"Michelle has a tremendous track record for driving growth at a range of top-tier marketing agencies," said Lubar. "She thinks like an innovator and finds the most meaningful connection between a client's most serious challenges and an agency's strongest offerings. And she has driven growth across a range of agency environments, from boutiques to global agencies, digital consultancies, traditional advertising agencies and media shops."

Prior to joining Digitas, Tang held growth leadership roles at agencies including Organic, FCB, and Wunderman Thompson, winning an impressive roster of clients in the automotive, clothing, retail and CPG categories. In addition, Tang is a frequent speaker on DE&I and an outspoken advocate of the AAPI community. She is a board member of Ascend Leadership, the largest Pan-Asian professional development organization in the United States.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at McCann right now, when the agency has been operating at the highest levels of creative and strategic success for its clients, and I am a huge fan of the amazing work they have been producing over the last five years," Tang said. ""I am excited to help write the next chapter with Alex and the McCann team."

McCann North America has generated significant organic and new business growth and has been recognized at every major creative and effectiveness awards show regionally and globally. McCann New York was named the #1 agency in the world in The Webby Awards' 2021 index; was ranked the #1 Agency in the LBB Immortal Awards; was named U.S. Agency of the Year at 2021 Gerety Awards; won dozens of awards globally for Mastercard's "True Name" campaign; won the 2021 Global Grand Effie for Microsoft's "Changing the Game"; was the most-awarded agency on The Drum Top 100 US Agencies, World Creative Ranking 2020; was named 2020 WARC Creative Agency of the Year; was named The Drum Creative Agency of the Year 2020.

