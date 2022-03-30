Memorial Hermann Health System Appoints Toi B. Harris, M.D., as its new SVP, Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive national search, Memorial Hermann Health System has selected Toi B. Harris, M.D., as its Senior Vice President, Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer. This role is the first of its kind at Memorial Hermann.

Dr. Harris will build on Memorial Hermann's existing Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) initiatives by identifying and championing opportunities to further EDI, both inside the system's facility walls as one of Houston's largest employers, and out in the community as Houston's largest not-for-profit health system.

Dr. Harris brings a unique perspective to the role of Chief Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer – that of an EDI expert and also a clinical practitioner. She has been a practicing psychiatrist for nearly 25 years and is double board-certified in psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry. And just last year, she was named one of the Top 100 Diversity Officers by the National Diversity Council.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Harris to the Memorial Hermann family," said David L. Callender, M.D., President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "Her visionary work and contributions in addressing health inequity in the Greater Houston area aligns perfectly with Memorial Hermann's vision to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come. Her expertise as a physician, researcher and educator will ensure that our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion work reflects the voices, needs and perspectives of our employees and physicians, as well as those of the communities we serve."



Dr. Harris joins Memorial Hermann after 17 years at Baylor College of Medicine, where she most recently served as the Associate Provost of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion & Student and Trainee Services. "I'm honored to join Memorial Hermann in this inaugural role," Dr. Harris said. "I've dedicated much of my career to equipping the next generation of diverse medical providers with the skills they need to eliminate barriers in accessing health care. This is important work that Memorial Hermann is already doing, so I'm excited to join them on this journey in becoming a nationally recognized leader in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion as both an employer and a health system."

Dr. Harris completed her undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a psychiatry residency and child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at the Baylor College of Medicine. Throughout her career, she has published more than 40 peer-reviewed publications, co-authored a number of abstracts and book chapters, and presented nationally and internationally on a variety of psychiatry and EDI topics.

She is also actively engaged with regional and national professional organizations including the Texas Medical Association and the Association of American Medical Colleges, where she sits on the Advancing Holistic Review Advisory Committee and serves as Chair of the Group on Women in Medicine and Science.

