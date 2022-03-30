NEW SURVEY REVEALS PEOPLE DON'T LIKE BEING LABELED CONSUMERS

Adults willing to spend more based on brands' trust and personal connection, ahead of convenience and product quality

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of Americans are pushing back against being labeled a consumer and instead will reward brands that communicate with them on a personal level, according to a new survey by Boston creative communications agency CTP.

CTP is a Boston-based creative communications agency that partners with brands seeking to drive business results by telling their stories in unimaginable ways. (PRNewswire)

More than 64% of 1,200 people surveyed prefer to do business with brands that understand them on a human level and cater to their personal needs. That number jumps to 72% with those 25-34 years-old. Only 35% of respondents want to keep it all business and be treated like the average consumer.

For companies that strike that human connection with their audiences the result could mean a more enduring and profitable bond.

Two-thirds of respondents say they are willing to pay a premium for a brand that communicates with them on a personal level. Additionally, nearly six in 10 people said they would buy more products and services from the brands that reward loyalty, and nearly four in 10 said they would buy more from brands who are in a real relationship with them.

"It's time for marketers to outright cancel the consumer," said Steve Angel, CTP's SVP/Director of Strategy. "That's what the people in this survey told us loud and clear. They want to be treated as humans, not transactions. Humans want to be heard, and be understood. They've grown accustomed to personalization and choice, making them less likely to respond to mass marketing. The good news? They will be loyal and spend more on brands that they trust, like and with whom they feel a connection."

Most people are already in a healthy relationship with at least one brand. That is especially true for 73% of males ages 25-54 years old and 62% of women 18-24.

What people are looking for in a brand relationship

According to the survey, brands looking to develop strong connections with their audience should focus heavily on trust, even ahead of convenience and product quality.

Being trustworthy and reliable were ranked the most important traits in the survey with 76% of those polled listing those qualities as very important;

Providing excellent customer service : 70% said this is very important;

Ensuring superior product quality and innovation : 69% listed as very important.

Standing up for a cause

The survey also revealed the impact of a brand's approach to certain issues around social justice, health equity and the environment. Overall, four in 10 adults ranked standing up for social or environmental issues as very important, but some audiences ranked it more important than others. Sixty-one percent of women ages 18-24 and 55% of men ages 18-54 found standing up for causes very important, while just 16% of men over 54 and 28% of women over 54 said it was very important.

Providing entertaining or insightful perspectives is a helpful communications tactic in building relationships with certain audiences but only 33% of respondents said it was very important when developing a relationship with the brand.

Impact of income, age and gender on brand relationships

A relationship between a brand and its audience may also be influenced by additional factors related to a person's income, age and gender. For instance, those who earn a higher income may find it more likely to establish a meaningful relationship with a brand, with 72% of adults who earn at least $100,000 reporting that to be true, compared to the 56% of respondents overall. An even greater disparity was found among gender with 73% of men between ages 25-54 saying they can have such a relationship, while only 52% of women in that age group feel the same.

People provide more information to brands who befriend them

Brands that prioritize trust and human relationships are more likely to receive information from their audiences. According to the survey, people who feel a connection with a brand are most comfortable providing basic information about themselves, including name (48%), email (51%) and birthday (52%), as well as personal tastes, like music (58%) and favorite hobbies (54%). They become less willing to share information like income (34%) and home address (37%), but even less willing to share any information if they don't feel a connection with the brand.

Building deeper connections is a two-way street. Nearly 68% expect something in return, largely in the form of discounts and offers relevant to their personal interests.

For more information, visit canceltheconsumer.org .

About CTP

CTP is a Boston-based creative communications agency that partners with brands seeking to drive business results by telling their stories in unimaginable ways. CTP believes that the most effective brands are rooted in humanity and the best way to overcome business problems starts by understanding the human problem behind it.

Contact:

Brian Heffron

bheffron@ctpboston.com

o: 617.412.4000

c: 781.799.9568

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CTP