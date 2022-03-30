PENNSYLVANIA OSTEOPATHIC MEDICAL ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION (POMAF) PARTNERS WITH SKETCHY TO PROVIDE SCHOLARSHIPS OF ITS LEARNING PLATFORM TO ALL OSTEOPATHIC MEDICAL STUDENTS IN THE STATE

Deal Between One of Pennsylvania's Largest Higher Education Associations and Technology Startup Will Benefit 2,000 Pennsylvania Students

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sketchy , the education technology company on a mission to make learning unforgettable for everyone, will be available to all first and second year Pennsylvania osteopathic medical school students beginning this month, encompassing those at both Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM). The offering was made possible by the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association Foundation (POMAF), which regularly provides resources to ensure its members are prepared to be the best physicians possible.

Sketchy has already helped more than 300,000 students become doctors and physicians as it serves as a year-round study companion to help them master biochemistry, anatomy, pharmacology, pathology and physiology. Many consider it a must-have resource, and in a recent survey, 86% of users said they'll go on to become better physicians because of the platform, an important finding especially as today's healthcare system continues to be under extreme stress.

"Organizations such as POMAF have the power to provide valuable resources to students to help ensure they have the best chance for success in their higher education journey and become the best physicians they can be," said Sketchy's Co-Founder and CEO Saud Siddiqui. "Collaborating directly with organizations of massive reach allows us to introduce the power of our innovative animated videos to large groups of students at once and we're thrilled for this opportunity."

Sketchy's animated learning videos teach by creating spatial relationships between key information using symbols, helping users better retain and recall complex information. POMA was founded in 1903 and promotes public health and encourages scientific research. The partnership will put an essential learning technology in the hands of Pennsylvania's future physicians.

"The POMA Foundation was exploring ways to support osteopathic medical students beyond their first year," said Joseph M.P. Zawisza, DO, POMA Foundation Board Chair. "Our meetings with the SGA/SOMA leadership highlighted the use of Sketchy as a valued learning tool. The Foundation reached out to Sketchy which resulted in a collaborative partnership that meets student needs and supports the development of osteopathic content in the future."

The Sketchy co-founders created the company when they were still students in medical school when they began drawing sketched stories during study sessions, helping them distinguish and memorize information better than traditional study methods. The Chernin Group (TCG) and Reach Capital invested $30 million in the company in 2020.

About Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association Foundation (POMAF)

The Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association Foundation (POMAF) supports the osteopathic community by advancing the principles of osteopathic medicine in Pennsylvania. This includes supporting high quality continuing medical education, providing scholarships to osteopathic students and residents, and providing grants to support improving the health of patients through the tenets of osteopathic medicine. For more information, visit https://www.poma.org/poma-foundation .

POMA represents its professional family of more than 8,400 osteopathic physicians, residents and interns, and 2,590 osteopathic students. It promotes public health and encourages scientific research. Started in 1903 under the direction of Harry M. Vastine, D.O., it continues to be an advocate for its membership to governmental bodies, third-party payors and health-related organizations. The association keeps its members up-to-date with The Journal of the POMA, a biweekly newsletter and a website designed to provide the very latest information as well as a social media presence to share relevant and interesting articles, upcoming event information, and discussion boards on topics important to our members. For more information, visit https://www.poma.org/ .

About Sketchy

Sketchy is an online visual learning platform that helps students effortlessly learn and recall information through a blend of art, story, spaced repetition and memory palace techniques. Founded by four medical students, Sketchy believes in a reimagined education system, greater access to knowledge and expanding every person's potential through learning. It's the go-to year-round visual learning companion for students who are tasked with retaining overwhelming amounts of information, and features top-notch material informed by the brightest leaders in every field. Sketchy sketches combine art, expertise and symbols to reflect the key elements of the lesson so viewers can remember the information forever. TCG and Reach Capital invested $30 million in the company in 2020. For more information, visit https://sketchy.com/ .

