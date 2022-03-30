SANTÉ Realty Investments Completes $112 Million Portfolio Sale

TEMPE, Ariz., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTÉ Realty Investments announced today that it has strategically closed a $112 million portfolio sale. The 13-property portfolio was part of the SANTÉ Hight Yield Fund III and comprised nearly 1,600 apartment units in the southeast United States. This disposition is the final sale as SANTÉ closes out this fund.

(PRNewsfoto/SANTÉ Realty Investments) (PRNewswire)

Jeremy Guay, Chief Investment Officer of SANTÉ Realty Investments said "We are very pleased to close this fund out at a substantial value to our investors. As for our next fund, the firm has made a strategic decision to pivot our main focus from investing in value-add properties like these apartments into less operationally intense assets. Our new strategy is focused on our ground lease program whereby we provide sale-leaseback financing for real estate sponsors across the U.S."

The firm recently announced a $570 million funding agreement for its' new Ground Lease Fund. SANTÉ Realty Fund II is the latest fund offering from SANTÉ Realty Investments with an investment thesis designed around the acquisition of ground leases and select NNN lease real estate projects throughout strategically identified markets across the U.S.

ABOUT SANTÉ REALTY INVESTMENTS

SANTÉ Realty Investments is a purpose driven organization delivering private equity in the real estate sector where the firm has high conviction of being able to deliver superior returns to its institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2009 and has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in the US and Europe by leveraging its proprietary methodology including the SANTÉ Acquisition Advantage™, SANTÉ Due Diligence Discovery™, SANTÉ Asset Management Method™, & SANTÉ Investor Cash Flow Maximizer™ programs.

Further information please contact Dave Shaw, Managing Director of Capital Markets for SANTÉ Realty Investments at 602-753-3538 or via email at dshaw@santerealty.com,

Additional background information is available at www.SANTErealty.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SANTÉ Realty Investments