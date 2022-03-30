SBI'S NORMA NIETO RECOGNIZED AMONG CONSULTING MAGAZINE'S 2022 WOMEN LEADERS IN TECHNOLOGY

Annual List Awards Innovative Female Leaders in Consulting

DALLAS , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, announced today that Norma Nieto has been recognized by Consulting magazine among The 2022 Women Leaders in Technology. Nieto's award, which is in the "Excellence in Client Service" division, acknowledges her contributions to the consulting profession within technology. Honorees will be celebrated at a gala dinner on May 26th in Austin, TX.

"Norma has a long track record of excellence in client services that spans decades. Since beginning her career, she has been committed to delivering high-quality solutions and innovative strategies to help clients achieve their growth and transformation objectives," commented Scott Gruher, President & Managing Partner, SBI Consulting.

As an Executive Consultant, Norma has made an impact for her clients by leveraging her skills as an experienced consultant with her in-depth understanding of technology. At a $1B telecommunications and fiber provider, she was an instrumental part of driving growth through optimized and buyer-centric sales processes and leveraging her knowledge of technology to develop and deliver tactical and executable initiatives and sales training.

Working for a safety prequalification software provider, she developed strategies, initiatives, and enablement to support new market growth in three new verticals to drive new logo growth. She also led the development of a comprehensive set of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success strategies designed to help a vehicle program reimbursement SaaS provider optimize their private equity investments and achieve their growth objectives.

Now in its third year, these awards acknowledge those contributions made by women in the consulting profession in the category of technology. Nieto and the other forty-five honorees were selected in seven distinct categories: Excellence in Client Services, Future Leaders, Diversity Champion, Excellence in Innovation, Mentor of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and Excellence in Leadership. Other winners hail from Infosys, Booz Allen Hamilton, Centric, KPMG and other leading firms.

About SBI

SBI is a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients' teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to learn more.

