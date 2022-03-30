Smartpress Launches Game-Changing Loyalty Program

Online printer ups the ante in rewarding customers

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com just rolled out an all-new loyalty and referral program called Print Points. This incentive program lets their customers earn and redeem points for dollars off printing, strengthening the brand's already-robust commitment to world class service.

Customers are automatically enrolled in Smartpress' innovative loyalty program that turns purchases into dollars off. Beyond the benefits of printing with a socially responsible, 100% carbon neutral printer, Smartpress asserts that printing with them online is more convenient and results in higher quality than local printers. (PRNewswire)

"This new program strengthens our relationship with existing clients and attracts new ones to our brand."

Building Loyalty, Establishing a Brand

Smartpress' innovative program keeps things simple so their customers get the most benefit. Points are earned on everything from custom stationery to entire suites of marketing collateral, plus referrals of anyone from friends to business owners.

"A loyalty program should do just that - build loyalty," said Smartpress' Director of Sales, Adam Breiter. "Our customers love us and this new program gives us the ability to reward them. It strengthens our relationship with existing clients and attracts new ones to our brand."

What makes Smartpress' program so innovative?

Customers are automatically enrolled and start earning points on their first purchase.

Multiple tiers allow customers to earn points faster the more they spend.

Smartpress is known for their socially responsible business practices, so customers can feel good being rewarded for their environmentally-conscious printing.

Smartpress even asserts that printing with them is more convenient than going to a local printer.

"Printing at a local shop means limited options, multiple trips back and forth and often results in lower quality print," said Breiter. "When our customers submit those same jobs to Smartpress online, we bet we'll have their project shipped to them with higher quality and less hassle. Not to mention all the Print Points they'll rack up for dollars off future purchases!"

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

