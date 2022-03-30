U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Springdale Tornado Victims

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is making two local facilities available to provide 30 days of free self-storage to people impacted by the tornado that hit Springdale before dawn this morning.

Homes, businesses and schools were damaged, and several injuries have been reported.

"The tornado came pretty close to our Springdale center, and we know it damaged an apartment complex," said Jim Smith, U-Haul Company of Tulsa president, whose region encompasses Northwest Arkansas.

"Power is down. Trees are down. Buildings are damaged. We don't know everything that was destroyed yet, but we know an event like this creates immediate needs. We are fortunate to be able to help our neighbors with access to dry and secure self-storage."

Local residents seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact one of the participating facilities:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springdale

806 Twin City Ave.

Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 751-6212

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rogers

2301 S. 8th St.

Rogers, AR 72758

(479) 282-1087

The free offer applies to new rentals of storage units and is subject to availability. In addition to its disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

