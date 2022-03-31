Allschool Celebrates Its Two American "Star Teachers" with a Passion and Vision for Education

The two star teachers best represent Allschool's mission of "Sparking Passion for Learning"

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allschool, an innovative online education platform, is thrilled to unveil two experienced educators who will maximize the opportunity for kids to have meaningful learning experiences. Deanna Clover, a former cheerleader with the Orlando Magic (NBA) Dance team who has 20 years of teaching experience, and Karen Engwall, an animal enthusiast and certified dog trainer, have joined Allschool's exceptional teaching team. The two will take young learners on a journey where they can discover the fun of dancing, learn how to strengthen the bond with their furry friends, acquire a sense of achievement that brings boundless joy to their family, and most importantly, learn to take the lead and become a more caring and responsible person.

"We are proud to invite these two highly experienced instructors in the field of their expertise to develop and deliver premium online courses that can elevate the e-learning experience for children to a new level. Ms. Clover and Ms. Engwall, with their innovative and student-centered pedagogical teaching techniques, will engage students in various stages from class theme planning and activities as well as class implementation, to bring highly engaging learning content for children that is aimed at not only expanding their skills and knowledge but also sparking their imagination and strengthening their confidence," Jack Shan, Co-founder of Allschool said.

Deanna Clover has devoted her whole life to dancing, a passion that guided her to become a professional dancer, dance instructor and choreographer. Her career includes dancing for the Orlando Magic (NBA) Dance team, Carnival Cruise Lines and Walt Disney World Entertainment, and her choreography has been featured on Disney Fairy Tale Weddings, a TV show that aired on Freeform.

"My love for dancing has allowed me to connect with others and share my passion with students worldwide. Creativity has always been at the core of my dancing class, where I enjoy engaging my students and co-creating dancing themes with them. Many of my favorite and classic themes, such as a princess or basketball player setting, are co-created with my students and we just love it so much!" said Deanna Clover. "I know sometimes it's hard as many dancing studios are closed during this pandemic, but moving the class online is a brilliant idea. I believe whatever happens, we can just keep smiling and dancing."

A certified elementary teacher, an English-as-a-second-language (ESL) teacher and professional dog trainer, Karen Engwall combines children's education with her insights into pet behaviors to create a course that allows children and dogs to build wonderful bonds. She obtained her B.S. degree in Elementary Education from the University of Central Missouri and started her career as a teacher upon graduation. An animal lover and an owner of two Australian Shepherds, she also wishes to use Allschool to develop an online dog training program that can turn kids into compassionate educators and enable them to positively interact with their beloved pets while accompanying families in their homes.

"One of my favorite things about dog training is teaching families how to grow and live harmoniously with their dogs. I also love working with and teaching kids how to train their dogs, how to be safe around dogs, and many fun and interactive games they can play with their dogs. When children work with and train their dogs, they are creating a strong bond, as well as wonderful memories that last a lifetime," said Karen Engwall.

The past two years have seen the pandemic promoting the global educational sector to accelerate digital transformation at speed and scale. With the help of ever-evolving digital technology that opens up new possibilities in terms of teaching and learning, online learning platforms have increasingly become the go-to option for students worldwide to enjoy simpler, easier, and more effective learning experiences. An innovator in the e-learning space, Allschool will continue to work with high achievers in the educational sector to bring personalized and engaging online learning content and spark passion in students from all over the world.

Founded in Singapore, Allschool is an innovative online platform that delivers highly interactive small-group live classes to children worldwide. Through Allschool, learners can enjoy a variety of premium live classes – including mathematics, languages, visual arts, game design, and more – delivered by thousands of devoted and talented teachers from all around the world.

An expert in online education, Allschool has developed a set of innovative purpose-built teaching and learning tools that bring meaningful changes to learning outcomes, allowing students to immerse themselves in a rewarding, gamified, and interactive environment that empowers them to explore and pursue their interests while making schooling fun and enjoyable.

