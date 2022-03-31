Andrea Aranguren, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Waybridge, Recognized As Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Pros to Know

Andrea recognized as an outstanding executive in the supply chain industry, paving the way for up and

coming leaders in the space

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Aranguren, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer (CCO) of Waybridge , the supply chain operating system for raw materials, has been recognized as a winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Pros to Know Award. The award highlights outstanding, innovative executives in the supply chain.

Waybridge is a supply chain platform that allows customers to have end-to-end visibility into their physical materials transactions. (PRNewsfoto/Waybridge / BAM Communications) (PRNewswire)

"My passion is reimagining how supply chains should best function. It's about shaping processes and mindsets to create better futures with logistics and technology. I am honored to be recognized with other incredible innovators in the industry, many of whom I know and respect. It's nice to be in such great company," said Aranguren.

As an expert at leveraging emerging technologies in the supply chain, Andrea's role at Waybridge is to lead the implementation of technology in major raw material companies' workflows to transform their current operations and lead them into a new, digital era of global trade.

"The last year has been pivotal when it comes to brand new attitudes toward transforming the supply chain," added Aranguren. "I've been lucky to work with forward-thinking clients, my stellar team at Waybridge, and peers in the industry to be a part of this new era in the supply chain."

In 2021, Andrea played an integral role in leading Waybridge to complete the System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type 2 certification which ensures that Waybridge lives up to the highest industry standards for data security. The certification allows the company to provide its customers and partners with unparalleled confidence to manage raw material transactions and keep critical data safe within the platform.

Andrea also forged major partnerships in 2021 between Waybridge and global shipping companies, propelling trucking, rail, and vessel companies into a digital future by helping them participate in real-time visibility programs that enabled Waybridge to move $1.6 billion worth of materials through their platform in Q1 2022. Those partnerships enabled Waybridge to build daily and monthly inventory forecasting tools that have never been possible before, enabling manufacturers to anticipate supply chain hiccups, avoid stock-outs and increase resilience.

"When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year's winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year's winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners."

Prior to co-founding Waybridge, Andrea was VP of Environmental Markets at IHS Markit, a global leader in information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. Andrea played an integral role in the development of Commodity Tracker, a digital documentation and inventory reconciliation platform for physical commodities. She also previously served as VP of Commodities and Metals Logistics at Goldman Sachs for more than four years.

To learn more about Waybridge, visit https://waybridge.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Waybridge

Waybridge provides unprecedented visibility into the commodities supply chain, connecting all parties and partners onto a single intuitive platform. Our platform allows customers to have end-to-end visibility into their physical materials transactions. Waybridge blends the expertise and vision of commodities and technology experts to create an intuitive platform that makes the exchange of raw materials smarter, faster, and better. Learn more at Waybridge.com or reach out to us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Waybridge