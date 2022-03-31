Automation Anywhere Announces Winners of its 2022 Global Partner Awards

Partners worldwide recognized for enabling organizations to accelerate intelligent automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced the winners of its Global Partner of the Year Awards that were presented this week at the company's annual Virtual Partner Summit .

The annual awards recognize Automation Anywhere partners demonstrating excellence and commitment to customer success, innovative solution development, and deep investments in building technical expertise to support customers. Awards were presented to partners in the Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ); and India.

"On behalf of Automation Anywhere, I congratulate each of our 2022 partner winners for their dedication to setting a new standard for customer success," said Ben Yerushalmi, senior vice president, Global Alliances & Channels, Automation Anywhere. "We are grateful for the continued strong partnership, which allows us to collaborate to build deeper customer relationships, drive mutual business growth, and create value with the world's No. 1, AI-powered, cloud-native automation platform."

Partner award categories and winners include:

Digital Workforce Partner Award for partners recognized for their outstanding success in selling Automation Anywhere intelligent automation solutions and enabling customers to transform their businesses.

Services Partner Award for partners recognized for their significant and continual investment in building capability to successfully implement the Automation Anywhere digital workforce platform.

Cloud Sales Partner Award for partners who have achieved exceptional success positioning, selling, and delivering Automation 360 cloud products.

AARI Solutions Partner Award for partners who have achieved exceptional success positioning and selling Automation Anywhere AARI solutions.

Renewal Partner Award for partners who drove significant bookings in renewals of Automation Anywhere products to clients.

Migration Partner Award for partners who have demonstrated skill with customer success in migrating customers to Automation 360.

Growth Partner Award for partners who have demonstrated significant year-over-year growth positioning and selling Automation Anywhere products.

Knowledge Partner Award for partners who have demonstrated significant growth in the certification of individuals with Automation Anywhere's advanced and master certifications.

Technology Partner Award for the partner who delivered a winning combination of breadth and depth of technology innovation and go-to-market success with Automation Anywhere.

Automation Anywhere recently received the exclusive 5-Star rating in the 2022 CRN Partner Program Guide. The company's dynamic partner ecosystem is comprised of more than 3,000 global, problem-solving companies that have a mission to empower customers to digitally transform through automation.

To learn more about program resources and benefits, or to become a partner, visit https://www.automationanywhere.com/resources/partners .

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering RPA and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

