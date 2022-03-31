BUNDLAR Awarded United States Air Force AFWERX SBIR Phase II Contract

Augmented Reality Authoring & Delivery Platform To Enhance Training & Performance Support

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUNDLAR, the comprehensive no-code Augmented Reality (AR) content management platform, has been awarded an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract. The BUNDLAR platform will provide everything needed to author and deliver immersive training and performance support experiences.

Our AR authoring and deployment technology will allow Air Force and Space Force experts to deliver AR training materials.

As the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX transitions agile, affordable, and accelerated capabilities by teaming innovative technology developers with Airmen and Guardian talent. AFWERX serves to expand the defense industrial base for advanced technologies, empower Airmen and Guardian talent, and drive faster technology transition to operational capability.

"We are extremely honored to extend our work with the United States military through this Phase II contract," said BUNDLAR CTO, Matthew Wren, "Our simplified AR authoring and deployment technology will allow Air Force and Space Force experts to deliver augmented reality training materials with critical information at the speed and scale the military needs to support warfighter readiness."

AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 21.1, the Air Force has begun offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program that is faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations.

About BUNDLAR

BUNDLAR helps organizations augment existing training programs to increase efficacy, track completion/status, and provide faster problem resolution than traditional training methodologies. BUNDLAR's accessible cloud-based platform provides a no-code, drag-and-drop interface for authoring, editing, and publishing augmented reality experience bundles to any supported mobile device. BUNDLAR's end-to-end solution reduces the time, cost and complexity of implementing AR into existing communication channels. Recipient of the TechConnect Defense Innovation Award 2021. Visit our website and connect with us on LinkedIn , to learn more about our innovative no-code AR platform.

About AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is the Air Force's team of innovators who encourage and facilitate connections across industry, academia, and the military to create transformative opportunities and foster a culture of innovation. Their mission is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the service by enabling thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation.

For more information on AFWERX, please follow these links:

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/afwerx-usaf/

Website - https://afwerx.com/

