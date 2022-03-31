HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES HUB CARE CONCIERGE IN CANADA

An Innovative Virtual Health & Performance Employer Platform to Guide Employees Towards Improved Health, Wellbeing and Performance

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Care Concierge, an innovative technology platform for employers to support employees with their health and wellbeing and to help improve productivity and retention.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

"At HUB, we're focused on the entire continuum of employee health – prevention, intervention and recovery, and HUB Care Concierge is an exciting evolution of virtual healthcare services," said Faizal Mitha, Chief Innovation Officer, HUB International Canada. "Providing personalized support to employees for their physical and mental health is important for employers now more than ever, and access to delivery platforms and benefits such as HUB Care Concierge can help improve employees' physical and mental wellness, and in turn, increase workforce productivity and retention."

An employee benefits solution for employers, HUB Care Concierge provides a seamless, integrated user experience to manage organizational and employee health, wellbeing and performance in one single destination. Employees gain 24/7 access to care advocates who provide care and advice on a wide range of situations from personal crisis to mindfulness-based preventative lifestyle tools. There are several services available based on the plan coverage, including primary care, face-to-face online counselling, specialized digital therapy, health risk assessments, wellness content, financial assistance, legal assistance, nutritional consultation and mindfulness programs.

HUB Care Concierge is designed to provide a quick response and help keep employees on a path to wellness, offering an instant connection via encrypted video, in both French and English, across Canada. For employers interested in learning more, contact a HUB employee benefit specialist.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

