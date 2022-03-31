IBERIA ADVISORY OBTAINS ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFICATION

DC-based federal financial management consulting firm receives certification, demonstrates ability to meet customer, statutory, and regulatory standards.

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberia Advisory (www.iberiaadvisory.com) announces today it has successfully obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certification of its Quality Management Systems for the provision and management of specialized staffing for financial management services to U.S. Federal Government Customers.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several distinct quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and a spirit of continuous improvement.

"We're excited to have earned this certification because it demonstrates our commitment to the values we as a company espouse," Iberia President Ryan Waguespack said. "This is why our customers have complete assurance that our teams operate to the highest quality standard, because receiving a certification like this is a whole-team effort."

Iberia's ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#C2022-01192) was issued by Perry Johnson Registrars, a world-class accredited management systems certification body. Activities at Iberia's corporate headquarters are included in the scope of certification.

About Iberia Advisory

Iberia Advisory, LLC, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that is committed to helping federal agencies address financial management challenges. Our goal is to help customers elevate their organization into one that is greater than the sum of its parts - one that uses available resources efficiently and manages its programs effectively. We are dedicated to bringing top-tier talent to every project, determined to get the best solution for our customers, and passionate about delivering breakthrough impact on every engagement. To learn more, visit www.iberiaadvisory.com

