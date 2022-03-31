Leju Reports Second Half and Full Year 2021 Results

BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second half and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Second Half 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues decreased by 47% year on year to $233.0 million .

- Revenues from e-commerce services decreased by 48% year on year to $179.7 million .

- Revenues from online advertising services decreased by 45% year on year to $53.2 million .

Loss from operations was $116.9 million , compared to income from operations of $23.0 million for the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP [1] loss from operations was $111.2 million , compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $30.0 million for the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $103.2 million , or $0.75 loss per diluted American depositary share ("ADS"), compared to net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders of $17.8 million , or $0.13 per diluted ADS, for the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $98.7 million , or $0.72 loss per diluted ADS, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders of $23.5 million , or $0.17 per diluted ADS, for the same period of 2020.

[1] Leju uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (1) income (loss) from operations, (2) net income (loss), (3) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders, (4) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per basic ADS, and (5) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and income tax impact on the share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" below for more information about the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues decreased by 26% year on year to $534.1 million .

- Revenues from e-commerce services decreased by 25% year on year to $411.1 million .

- Revenues from online advertising services decreased by 28% year on year to $122.5 million .

Loss from operations was $166.7 million , compared to income from operations of $24.1 million for 2020.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $154.5 million , compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $38.3 million for 2020.

Net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $150.9 million , or $1.10 loss per diluted ADS, compared to net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders of $19.3 million , or $0.14 per diluted ADS for 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $141.4 million , or $1.03 loss per diluted ADS, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders of $30.7 million , or $0.22 per diluted ADS for 2020.

"In the second half of 2021, China's real estate industry experienced a steep downturn, with many developers facing severe operational challenges. This had a direct and negative impact on Leju's online advertising and e-commerce businesses," said Mr. Geoffrey He, Leju's Chief Executive Officer. "As certain real estate developers faced deterioration in their creditworthiness, our bad debt provision also continued to increase substantially in the second half of the year compared to 2020, resulting in further losses."

"Rather than being discouraged by the current market downturn and uncertainties, the Leju team is rising to the challenges. In the second half of 2021, we held a series of successful marketing campaigns on our dual Tmall and Leju platforms including our '916 Promotion', 'Double 11 Festival', 'Smile Angel Celebrity Festival', and 'The 5th China Real Estate New Time Gala' which drove business development and strengthened our influence as an industry media."

"In the second half of 2021, our parent company E-House deepened its strategic cooperation with Alibaba. E-House became the controlling shareholder of Tmall Haofang, and Tmall Haofang became the direct and controlling shareholder of Leju. Capitalizing on this opportunity, in 2022 Leju will accelerate the development and integration of the two platforms, seize the opportunities presented by the digitization of the real estate industry, and actively explore new business models and revenue growth areas while consolidating our online advertising and e-commerce services. Amidst the new market situation, Leju will take a result-oriented approach, reinforce process management and further improve operational efficiency to achieve our goals as set at the beginning of this year."

Second Half 2021 Results

Total revenues were $233.0 million, a decrease of 47% from $439.8 million for the same period of 2020.

Revenues from e-commerce services were $179.7 million, a decrease of 48% from $342.4 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the number of discount coupons redeemed, partially offset by an increase in the average price per discount coupon redeemed.

Revenues from online advertising services were $53.2 million, a decrease of 45% from $96.9 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to a decrease in property developers' demand for online advertising.

Revenues from listing services were $0.1 million, a decrease of 81% from $0.5 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to a decrease in secondary real estate brokers' demand.

Cost of revenues was $24.1 million, a decrease of 26% from $32.6 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to decreased cost of advertising resources purchased from media platforms.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $326.2 million, a decrease of 15% from $384.4 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to decreased marketing expenses related to the Company's e-commerce business, partially offset by increased bad debt provision. The bad debt provision recorded in the second half of 2021 was mainly attributable to the recognition of additional loss allowance on expected credit loss of the Company's outstanding online advertising related receivables from some customers, whose credit quality has worsened.

Loss from operations was $116.9 million, compared to income from operations of $23.0 million for the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $111.2 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $30.0 million for the same period of 2020.

Net loss was $103.0 million, compared to net income of $19.1 million for the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $98.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $24.8 million for the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $103.2 million, or $0.75 loss per diluted ADS, compared to net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders of $17.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted ADS, for the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $98.7 million, or $0.72 loss per diluted ADS, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders of $23.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted ADS, for the same period of 2020.

Full year 2021 Results

Total revenues were $534.1 million, a decrease of 26% from $719.5 million for 2020.

Revenues from e-commerce services were $411.1 million, a decrease of 25% from $547.9 million for 2020, primarily due to a decrease in the number of discount coupons redeemed.

Revenues from online advertising services were $122.5 million, a decrease of 28% from $170.8 million for 2020, primarily due to a decrease in property developers' demand for online advertising.

Revenues from listing services were $0.5 million, a decrease of 41% from $0.8 million for 2020, primarily due to a decrease in secondary real estate brokers' demand.

Cost of revenues was $55.8 million, a decrease of 24% from $73.8 million for 2020, primarily due to decreased cost of advertising resources purchased from media platforms.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $645.6 million, an increase of 4% from $622.0 million for 2020, primarily due to bad debt provision which increased by $106.4 million compared to 2020, partially offset by decreased marketing expenses related to the Company's e-commerce business. The bad debt provision recorded in 2021 was mainly attributable to the recognition of additional loss allowance on expected credit loss of the Company's outstanding online advertising related receivables from some customers, whose credit quality has worsened.

Loss from operations was $166.7 million, compared to income from operations of $24.1 million for 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $154.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $38.3 million for 2020.

Net loss was $149.9 million, compared to net income of $21.0 million for 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $140.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $32.4 million for 2020.

Net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $150.9 million, or $1.10 loss per diluted ADS, compared to net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders of $19.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted ADS, for 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders was $141.4 million, or $1.03 loss per diluted ADS, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Leju Holdings Limited shareholders of $30.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted ADS, for 2020.

Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $252.4 million.

Second half 2021 net cash used in operating activities was $78.7 million, primarily comprised of non-GAAP net loss of $98.6 million, a decrease in other current liabilities and accrued expenses of $42.0 million, and an increase in deferred tax assets of $9.6 million, partially offset by provision for allowance for doubtful accounts of $59.6 million, and a decrease in accounts receivable of $15.4 million.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 380 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Leju may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Leju's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained, either expressly or impliedly, in any of the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in China's real estate market; the highly regulated nature of, and government measures affecting, the real estate and internet industries in China; Leju's ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; its ability to continue to develop and expand its content, service offerings and features, and to develop or incorporate the technologies that support them; its reliance on SINA and others with which it has developed, or may develop in the future, strategic partnerships; substantial revenue contribution from a limited number of real estate markets; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry of Leju. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Leju's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Leju uses in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (1) income (loss) from operations, (2) net income (loss), (3) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders, (4) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per basic ADS, and (5) net income (loss) attributable to Leju shareholders per diluted ADS, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and income tax impact on the share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Leju believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding its operating performance by excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which may not be indicative of Leju's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Leju's historical performance and assist its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions may continue to exist in Leju's business for the foreseeable future. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliation between non-GAAP financial measures and their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



December 31,

December 31,

2020

2021 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 284,489

250,314 Restricted cash 1,217

2,082 Accounts receivable, net 202,702

36,071 Contract assets, net 1,884

1,415 Marketable securities 4,304

1,186 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,484

25,110 Customer deposits 11,551

784 Amounts due from related parties 9,076

3,913 Total current assets 522,707

320,875 Property and equipment, net 17,002

16,667 Intangible assets, net 34,213

23,298 Right-of-use assets 25,666

23,409 Investment in affiliates 31

18 Deferred tax assets, net 40,905

51,605 Other non-current assets 1,437

1,376 Total assets 641,961

437,248







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings —

784 Accounts payable 2,834

1,631 Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 29,222

21,517 Income tax payable 63,041

60,952 Other tax payable 21,204

18,046 Amounts due to related parties 7,106

7,632 Advances from customers 95,340

82,788 Lease liabilities, current 5,461

5,582 Accrued marketing and advertising expenses 70,086

43,272 Other current liabilities 22,596

18,504 Total current liabilities 316,890

260,708 Lease liabilities, non-current 21,727

19,438 Deferred tax liabilities 8,559

6,043 Total liabilities 347,176

286,189 Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares ($0.001 par value): 1,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 136,326,020 and 136,822,601 shares issued and

outstanding, as of December 31, 2020 and 2021,

respectively 136

137 Additional paid-in capital 799,537

801,477 Accumulated deficit (498,001)

(648,935) Subscription receivables (50)

— Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,695)

(1,424) Total Leju Holdings Limited shareholders' equity 295,927

151,255 Non-controlling interests (1,142)

(196) Total equity 294,785

151,059 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 641,961

437,248

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)



Six months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021















Revenues













E-commerce 342,447

179,696

547,895

411,097 Online advertising 96,854

53,232

170,783

122,522 Listing 509

97

848

498 Total net revenues 439,810

233,025

719,526

534,117 Cost of revenues (32,624)

(24,130)

(73,762)

(55,801) Selling, general and administrative expenses (384,356)

(326,151)

(622,026)

(645,623) Other operating income, net 136

361

381

560 Income (loss) from operations 22,966

(116,895)

24,119

(166,747)















Interest income, net 6,569

1,555

7,268

3,130 Other income (loss), net (413)

(1,919)

300

209 Income (loss) before taxes and income from

equity in affiliates 29,122

(117,259)

31,687

(163,408) Income tax benefits (expenses) (10,047)

14,228

(10,665)

13,498 Income (loss) before loss from equity in

affiliates 19,075

(103,031)

21,022

(149,910)















Loss from equity in affiliates, net of tax of nil (2)

(6)

(24)

(14) Net income (loss) 19,073

(103,037)

20,998

(149,924) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling

interests 1,263

125

1,696

1,010 Net income (loss) attributable to Leju

Holdings Limited shareholders 17,810

(103,162)

19,302

(150,934)















Earnings (loss) per ADS:













Basic 0.13

(0.75)

0.14

(1.10) Diluted 0.13

(0.75)

0.14

(1.10) Shares used in computation of earnings (loss) per

ADS:













Basic 136,249,954

136,818,984

136,070,785

136,652,162 Diluted 138,342,674

136,818,984

137,564,567

136,652,162

The conversion of functional currency Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into reporting currency USD amounts

is based on the rate of USD1 = RMB6.3757 on December 31, 2021 and USD1 = RMB6.4912 for the year

ended December 31, 2021.

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Six months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021















Net income (loss) 19,073

(103,037)

20,998

(149,924) Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments 21,217

1,882

17,938

4,282

Comprehensive income (loss) 40,290

(101,155)

38,936

(145,642)















Less: Comprehensive income attributable to

non-controlling interests 1,239

129

1,703

1,021

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Leju

Holdings Limited shareholders 39,051

(101,284)

37,233

(146,663)

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per ADS data)



Six months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021















GAAP income (loss) from operations 22,966

(116,895)

24,119

(166,747) Share-based compensation expense 1,742

463

2,978

1,657 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions 5,279

5,279

11,180

10,558 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 29,987

(111,153)

38,277

(154,532)















GAAP net income (loss) 19,073

(103,037)

20,998

(149,924) Share-based compensation expense 1,742

463

2,978

1,657 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisitions 5,279

5,279

11,180

10,558 Income tax benefits:













Current —

—

—

— Deferred[2] (1,319)

(1,320)

(2,795)

(2,640) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 24,775

(98,615)

32,361

(140,349)















Net income (loss) attributable to Leju Holdings Limited

shareholder 17,810

(103,162)

19,302

(150,934) Share-based compensation expense

(net of non-controlling interests) 1,742

463

2,978

1,657 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions (net of non-controlling interests) 5,279

5,279

11,180

10,558 Income tax benefits:













Current —

—

—

— Deferred (1,319)

(1,320)

(2,795)

(2,640) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Leju

Holdings Limited shareholders 23,512

(98,740)

30,665

(141,359)















GAAP net income (loss) per ADS — basic 0.13

(0.75)

0.14

(1.10)















GAAP net income (loss) per ADS — diluted 0.13

(0.75)

0.14

(1.10)















Non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS — basic 0.17

(0.72)

0.23

(1.03)















Non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS — diluted 0.17

(0.72)

0.22

(1.03)















Shares used in calculating basic GAAP / non-GAAP net

income (loss) attributable to shareholders per ADS 136,249,954

136,818,984

136,070,785

136,652,162















Shares used in calculating diluted GAAP / non-GAAP net

income (loss) attributable to shareholders per ADS 138,342,674

136,818,984

137,564,567

136,652,162

[2] Amount represents the realization of deferred tax liabilities recognized for the temporary difference between the tax

basis of intangible assets recognized from acquisitions and their reported amounts in the financial statements. The

income tax impact on the share-based compensation expense is nil.

LEJU HOLDINGS LIMITED SELECTED OPERATING DATA



Six months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2021

2020

2021















Operating data for e-commerce services













Number of discount coupons issued to

prospective purchasers (number of

transactions) 149,621

70,138

243,836

162,196 Number of discount coupons redeemed (number

of transactions) 125,448

60,852

192,716

138,230

