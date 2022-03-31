LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Annual 2021 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company offering unique funding solutions to community associations that is expanding into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

reposition our company into mining Bitcoin while also improving our capitalization structure and balance sheet

"In 2021, we took critical steps to reposition our company into mining Bitcoin while also improving our capitalization structure and balance sheet," said Bruce Rodgers, LM Funding's Chief Executive Officer. "We were successful in closing a $31.5 million equity offering to fund our investment in Bitcoin mining machines and infrastructure."

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

Generated approximately $31.5 million in net proceeds from an equity offering that is being used to fund our digital asset expansion for which we ordered 5,046 ASIC mining machines from Bitmain for approximately $31.6 million and hosting equipment from Bit5ive for approximately $3.1 million . We currently anticipate the ASIC mining machines to be delivered sometime in the 2 nd quarter of 2022 subject to issues surrounding worldwide logistics impacted by COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine .

We also received approximately $10.2 million from warrant holders upon the exercise into common shares.

Operating revenues totaled approximately $0.9 million as compared to approximately $1.26 million for prior year.

Operating loss increased to approximately $8.4 million as compared to approximately $4.1 million for the prior year due mainly to a $3 million increase in compensation, including stock compensation expense and bonuses, an approximately $0.4 million increase in professional fees and an approximately $0.2 million reduction in the recoupment of a previous bad debt write-off associated with a related party.

The Company engaged in several opportunistic specialty financing solutions which contributed to net income from continuing operations of approximately $5.0 million as compared to an approximately $4.1 million loss for the prior year. This improvement in operations was due in part to:

Net income attributable to LM Funding America Inc was approximately $4.8 million after deducting $0.2 million for the net income attributable to a non-controlling interest as compared to a net loss of approximately $4.0 million for the prior year.

On October 19, 2021, the Company closed an underwritten public offering that included the underwriters' exercise of its option to purchase additional shares, which resulted in the issuance of approximately 7.26 million shares of its common stock and common warrants to up to approximately 7.48 million shares of the Company's common stock. At closing, LM Funding received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $31.5 million.

About LM Funding America:

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. The company is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under the company's New Neighbor Guaranty™ program. The company is also entering the cryptocurrency mining business through a new subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co., LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Company Contact: Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO LM Funding America, Inc. Tel (813) 222-8996 investors@lmfunding.com



LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Years ended December 31,





2021



2020

Revenues















Interest on delinquent association fees

$ 471,923



$ 623,790

Administrative and late fees



69,369





101,993

Recoveries in excess of cost - special product



95,904





214,558

Underwriting fees and other revenues



120,176





116,430

Rental revenue



141,569





206,831

Total revenues



898,941





1,263,602

Operating expenses















Staff costs & payroll



6,477,042





3,366,034

Professional fees



2,271,808





1,799,595

Settlement costs with associations



2,000





31,885

Selling, general and administrative



417,963





351,234

Real estate management and disposal



132,283





211,288

Depreciation and amortization



11,087





16,930

Collection costs



4,459





(29,932)

Recovery of cost from related party receivable



(200,000)





(500,000)

Provision for credit losses



(10,000)





50,800

Other operating



224,678





17,778

Total operating expenses



9,331,320





5,315,612



















Operating loss from continuing operations



(8,432,379)





(4,052,010)

Realized gain on securities



13,817,863





-

Unrealized loss on convertible debt security



(407,992)





-

Unrealized loss on marketable securities



(1,387,590)





-

Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities



886,543





-

Realized gain on digital assets



502,657





-

Impairment loss on digital assets



(19,945)





-

Interest income



211,427





-

Interest expense



(653)





(7,189)

Dividend income



2,113





-

Gain on forgiveness of note payable



157,250





-

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 5,329,294



$ (4,059,199)

Income tax expense



(326,178)





-

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 5,003,116



$ (4,059,199)

Gain from operations of discontinued operations



-





16,428

Net income (loss)



5,003,116





(4,042,771)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(243,898)





1,309

Net income (loss) attributable to LM Funding America Inc.

$ 4,759,218



$ (4,041,462)



















Basic income (loss) per common share continuing operations

$ 0.70



$ (2.50)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share discontinuing operations



-





0.01

Basic income (loss) per common share

$ 0.70



$ (2.49)



















Diluted income (loss) per common share continuing operations

$ 0.60



$ (2.50)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share discontinuing operations



-





0.01

Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ 0.60



$ (2.49)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding















Basic



6,828,704





1,622,911

Diluted



7,927,255





1,622,911



LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets















Cash

$ 32,559,185



$ 11,552,943

Finance receivables:















Original product (Note 2)



13,993





116,017

Special product - New Neighbor Guaranty program, net of allowance for credit losses of (Note 3)



14,200





52,757

Short-term investments - convertible debt securities (Note 5)



539,351





-

Marketable securities (Note 5)



2,132,051





-

Short-term investments - note receivable (Note 5)



2,000,000





-

Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,251,852





399,124

Current assets



38,510,632





12,120,841



















Fixed assets, net



17,914





6,171

Real estate assets owned (Note 6)



80,057





18,767

Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 9)



59,969





160,667

Long-term investments - equity securities in affiliates (Note 5)



1,973,413





-

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (Note 5)



4,676,130





-

Deposit on mining equipment (Note 7)



16,775,100





-

Other assets



10,726





10,984

Long-term assets



23,593,309





196,589



















Total assets

$ 62,103,941



$ 12,317,430



















Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Note payable (Note 8)



114,688





96,257

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



463,646





237,033

Due to related party payable (Note 12)



121,220





158,399

Income tax payable (Note 10)



326,178





-

Current portion of lease liability (Note 9)



68,002





103,646

Current liabilities



1,093,734





595,335



















Notes payable - long-term (Note 8)



-





185,785

Lease liability - long-term (Note 9)



-





68,002

Long-term liabilities



-





253,787

Total liabilities



1,093,734





849,122



















Stockholders' equity (Note 11)















Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



-





-

Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 13,017,943 and 3,083,760 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



13,018





3,083

Additional paid-in capital



74,525,106





29,996,258

Accumulated deficit



(13,777,006)





(18,536,224)

Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity



60,761,118





11,463,117

Non-controlling interest



249,089





5,191

Total stockholders' equity



61,010,207





11,468,308

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 62,103,941



$ 12,317,430



LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Years ended December 31,





2021



2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income (loss)



5,003,116





(4,042,771)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities















Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,383



$ 11,143

Right to use asset expense



100,698





99,593

Stock compensation



219,667





125,450

Stock option expense



2,323,118





14,939

Stock compensation - employees



292,500





—

Accrued investment income



(74,520)





—

Recovery of reserve from related party receivable



—





(300,000)

Reserve for units



—





30,000

Debt forgiveness



(157,250)





—

Gain on deconsolidation of affiliate



(43,623)





—

Impairment loss on digital assets



19,945





—

Unrealized loss on convertible debt security



407,992





—

Unrealized loss on marketable securities



1,387,590





—

Unrealized gain on investment and equity securities



(886,543)





—

Realized gain on securities



(13,817,863)





—

Realized gain on sale of digital assets



(502,657)





—

Proceeds from securities



30,400,433





—

Investment in convertible note receivable converted into marketable security



(16,582,571)





—

Investment in convertible note receivable



(5,000,000)





—

Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities



4,231,758





—

Investments in marketable security



(3,651,400)





—

Gain on sale of fixed assets



—





(16,428)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Prepaid expenses and other assets



(845,853)





(61,303)

Advances (repayments) to related party



89,235





583,444

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



349,644





126,950

Lease liability payments



(103,646)





(94,235)

Deferred taxes and taxes payable



326,178





—

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



3,487,331





(3,523,218)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Net collections of finance receivables - original product



102,024





127,694

Net collections of finance receivables - special product



38,557





76,515

Cash paid to purchase fixed assets



(14,411)





(1,286)

Net cash payment for IIU disposal



—





(246,914)

Investment in note receivable



(2,000,000)





—

Investment in digital assets



(1,419,958)





—

Proceeds from sale of digital assets



1,902,670





—

Loan to purchase securities



1,784,250





—

Repayment of loan to purchase securities



(1,784,250)





—

Deposit for mining equipment



(16,775,100)





—

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



(5,738,000)





—

Proceeds from investment in note receivable



—





1,500,000

(Payments)/proceeds for real estate assets owned



(60,006)





(5,423)

Net cash provided by (cash used) in investing activities



(23,964,224)





1,450,586

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from borrowings



—





185,785

Loan principal and insurance financing repayments



(220,363)





(165,798)

Exercise of warrants



10,247,124





3,081,730

Proceeds from stock subscription



31,456,374





9,447,535

Investment in subsidiary



—





6,500

Net cash provided by financing activities



41,483,135





12,555,752

NET INCREASE IN CASH



21,006,242





10,483,120

CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR



11,552,943





1,069,823

CASH - END OF YEAR

$ 32,559,185



$ 11,552,943



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION















Cash paid for interest

$ 1,892



$ 7,189

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Insurance financing



210,260





192,514



View original content:

SOURCE LM Funding America