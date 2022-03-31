Mattress Firm Named Official Sleep Wellness Partner of Major League Baseball

As part of the partnership, Mattress Firm will launch a fan sweepstakes that gives winners the chance to win one-of-a-kind VIP experiences throughout the year

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Baseball has named Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, as the league's Official Sleep Wellness partner. As part of the deal, the brands will launch a Season of Dreams Sweepstakes that will unlock one-of-a-kind VIP experiences throughout the year for fans.

Running at three key points of the baseball season, the Season of Dreams Sweepstakes will provide fans the opportunity to win a VIP experience for themselves and a guest. The sweepstakes will roll out as follows:

Memorial Day ( May 26, 2022 – June 16, 2022 ): one winner and one guest will win a VIP experience at MLB All-Star Week

Fourth of July ( July 1, 2022 – July 22, 2022 ): one winner and one guest will win a VIP experience in Dyersville, IA for MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO

Labor Day ( August 22, 2022 – September 12, 2022 ): one winner and one guest will win a VIP experience during the MLB Postseason

"We always have our fans in mind when we develop new partnerships like this one with Mattress Firm," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "Launching this creative Season of Dreams Sweepstakes at the outset of our collaboration shows a real commitment to baseball fans across the country. Baseball can provide Mattress Firm a valuable platform to reach millions of new fans and we look forward to working together on these initiatives.

"As the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, we are honored to team up with Major League Baseball as their official sleep wellness partner," said John Eck, President and CEO of Mattress Firm. "At Mattress Firm, our mission is simple – we want to help Americans sleep better. We believe it's essential to partner with organizations that share our belief that sleep is a vital component of good physical health. I'm confident this partnership will help bring awareness to the importance of prioritizing quality rest, because sleep is at the center of health and wellbeing."

Mattress Firm has the opportunity to maximize brand exposure during MLB Jewel Events which include the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO and the Postseason.

