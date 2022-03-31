Miami Beach Pride Returns to the Destination with Collection of Celebrations and Experiences April 1 - 10

Visitors and locals can honor Miami Beach's unique and diverse LGBTQ+ community with recommendations from the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority is proud to welcome Miami Beach Pride back to center stage April 1 – 10, providing visitors and locals with the opportunity to honor the diverse fabric of the area's LGBTQ+ community. As an inclusive, global destination, Miami Beach is set to deliver new experiences through a collection of events, hotel offerings, restaurant menus, activities and celebrations that proudly represent and embrace all. From the signature parade to satellite events meant to inspire, Miami Beach Pride brings the destination's commitment to celebrating love in all of its many forms to life.

"Miami Beach is proud to serve as the backdrop for Miami Beach Pride and we look forward to helping bring together our vibrant, all-inclusive community with their friends, family and supporters at marquee experiences during the festival," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) and President & CEO Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. "We are dedicated to celebrating our LGBTQ+ spirit and culture all year long and providing visitors and locals with options to show their unwavering love and pride."

Whether visiting the destination during the official Miami Beach Pride celebration dates or alternate times of the year, Miami Beach offers travelers a selection of experiences to show their pride including:

Sunday, April 10 . A line-up of concerts, performances and discussions meant to bring the community together is set and tickets may be purchased Miami Beach Pride Festival and Official Parade – Celebrate the spirit of pride over the multi-day festival, culminating in the official parade on Ocean Drive on. A line-up of concerts, performances and discussions meant to bring the community together is set and tickets may be purchased here

Friday, April 1 at 6 p.m. at Miami Beach City Hall before heading to 1111 Lincoln Road for the Pride Lights the Night Flip the Switch Event. Flag Raising Ceremony + Pride Lights the Night Flip – Be a part of the flag raising ceremony to signify the start of Miami Beach Pride onatat Miami Beach City Hall before heading to 1111 Lincoln Road for the Pride Lights the Night Flip the Switch Event.

Miami Beach's iconic Robert Siegmann . The signature location will also offer daily Pride cocktails April 1- 10 th . Indulge with Rainbow Eats – Show pride on a plate aticonic Icebox Cafe in Sunset Harbor. Throughout the month of April, diners can dive into a six-layer, rainbow cake for a sweet and colorful treat created by LGBTQ+ community supporter and owner,. The signature location will also offer daily Pride cocktails

th and Collins. AxelBeach Miami is close to all of the Pride action and home to the "Poolside" party during the summer season, where guests can always find a tropical drink in a vibrant atmosphere with lively music and entertainment. Choose from a selection of offers and special experiences Stay at AxelBeach Miami – Check in to South Beach's own hetero-friendly destination hotel located at 15and Collins. AxelBeach Miami is close to all of the Pride action and home to the "Poolside" party during the summer season, where guests can always find a tropical drink in a vibrant atmosphere with lively music and entertainment. Choose from a selection of offers and special experiences here

th street beach on South Beach. Plan to spend the day mingling with the community at this popular spot for relaxing and getting to know each other on a stretch of Miami Beach's world-famous seven miles of shoreline. 11th Street Beach – Join the beach party at 11street beach on South Beach. Plan to spend the day mingling with the community at this popular spot for relaxing and getting to know each other on a stretch ofworld-famous seven miles of shoreline.

"Our Miami Beach pride shows year-round and visitors looking for the best ways to experience the destination as a member or supporter of the LGBTQ+ community can discover recommendations and details on events through our dedicated Miami Beach App and @experiencemiamibeach social handles," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We hope all will share their support of our community and showcase their favorite experiences while spending time with us on Miami Beach."

Future visitors can download the award-winning Experience Miami Beach App for free to access a collection of curated tours and recommendations on how to best experience Miami Beach http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/

