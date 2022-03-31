More Guestworkers Will Make it Even Harder for American Workers to Keep Up with Soaring Inflation, Charges FAIR

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Labor (DOL) announced that they will exercise their discretionary authority to issue an additional 35,000 H-2B guestworker visas for the second half of the fiscal year. This move will further dampen wage prospects for struggling American workers who are falling further behind due to soaring inflation unleashed by the global pandemic and disastrous fiscal policies.

In announcing the release of 35,000 additional guestworker visas, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured the public that he recognizes "the importance of strong worker protections," and is committed to "applying greater scrutiny to those employers who have a record of violating obligations to their workers and the H-2B program."

The following is attributable to Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the forthcoming publication of a joint temporary final rule to make available an additional 35,000 H-2B guestworker visas for the second half of fiscal year (FY) 2022:

"Instead of incentivizing the return of millions of American workers to the labor force by allowing the laws of supply and demand to set competitive wages, the Biden administration is enabling employers to keep wages low and fill jobs with cheap foreign labor.

"Having opened the flood gates to millions of illegal aliens since taking office – many of whom are already competing with lower-skilled American workers – the Biden administration has found another avenue to allow more people to enter the country.

"In keeping with the administration's stance on all matters related to immigration policy, the secretary made no mention of true reforms to the program that will actually help American workers. In fact, under policy guidelines Mayorkas issued last fall, U.S. employers have been given carte blanche to bypass American workers in favor of guestworkers or illegal aliens, so long as they don't blatantly exploit them.

"Just another day at the office for a secretary of Homeland Security who is dedicated to ensuring that there are no limits on immigration, and another blow to the people he is supposed to protect," concluded Stein.

