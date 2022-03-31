Scholastic Expands Resources to Help Students Learn to Write "News for Kids, by Kids"

Scholastic Kids Press™ Opens Its Annual Global Call for Applications and, in partnership with Scholastic Magazine+™ Editors, Launches Free Resources for Grades 4-6

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past two years, kids and adults alike have navigated a series of complex and challenging global events while trying to stay connected. People have turned to the news for essential information like never before, highlighting the need for media literacy. That begins with understanding how the news is written. For the past 20 years, Scholastic Kids Press has empowered young people to report "news for kids, by kids." Starting today, students ages 10 – 14 who have a strong interest in journalism, a passion for writing, and a drive to cover the issues that matter most to kids, can apply to the award-winning program for the 2022–23 school year. Students from around the world are invited to apply. To broaden this unique journalism experience, also launching today is Reporting the News, a collection of five easy-to-use activities that outline the process of researching, writing, and editing news articles for students in grades 4-6.

To learn more about Reporting the News, visit: www.scholastic.com/reportingthenews

For more information about the Scholastic Kids Press program and criteria for applying, visit: www.scholastic.com/kidspress. All applications must be received by June 1, 2022.

Scholastic Kid Reporters cover government, entertainment, the environment, sports, and more in their hometowns and on the world stage. Their stories appear online and in select issues of Scholastic Magazines+, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide. As members of the student reporting program, these young journalists have made their own headlines by interviewing former and sitting U.S. Presidents, Supreme Court Justices, artists, athletes, authors, humanitarians, scientists, and more.

Now, expanding the reach of the program's mission, classrooms, families, and students everywhere can begin their newswriting journey with Reporting the News, a resource created by the editors of Scholastic Kids Press and Magazines+. It includes:

Five engaging student-facing lessons that cover the basics of news reporting.

Downloadable activity pages that support each of the five lessons.

"How-to" videos, hosted by Scholastic Kid Reporters, which provide practical tips and real-life examples of how student reporters can create and shape their articles.

Suzanne McCabe, editor of Scholastic Kids Press: "Scholastic was founded more than 100 years ago with the goal of providing a clear explanation of current events to kids, while encouraging a love of reading and writing. That mission continues. The Scholastic Kids Press program gives students the tools they need to understand and talk about current events—and to report the news themselves. We're excited to open the application process for a new team of Kid Reporters and to introduce Reporting the News, our new resource for students everywhere."

To learn more about Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education, and media company, visit the Company's media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com.

