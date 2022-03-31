Solutions by Text Announces Chief Marketing Officer Stacy Adams

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chief Marketing Officer at Solutions by Text, Stacy Adams is responsible for creating and accelerating the company's global marketing strategy and brand development. She is focused on driving the company vision of improving consumer payments via compliance-based, rich messaging by building marketing programs and thought leadership to promote SBT's innovative platform and unique market position.

Solutions by text (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to have Stacy join Solutions by Text as our new Chief Marketing Officer. Her background and experience is a great addition to the leadership team as we focus on accelerating the growth of SBT 2.0," said David Baxter, Solutions by Text's Chief Executive Officer.

In her previous role as Head of Marketing at Vyond, a market leader in video technology, she played an integral role in overall business growth, product and pricing strategy, and market acceleration into global enterprise organizations. Adams spearheaded the creation of the Vyond brand and helped the company develop its outstanding reputation as a thought leader in corporate training, internal communications, and content creation.

Prior to Vyond, Adams held various marketing leadership positions with global mobile technology and messaging organizations, including heading marketing for Mblox (now Sinch), Air2Web (Kaleyra), and SpinVox North America (Nuance), where she was part of the team that deployed the first voicemail-to-text service to launch with wireless carriers in the US and Canada.

Adams has considerable experience across marketing, branding, demand generation, public relations, content strategy, revenue management, and mobile technology. She is an effective and empathetic leader who takes pride in building strong teams that support high-velocity business growth and brand development. She is an accomplished writer and speaker with bylines, interviews, and presentations across a variety of media, and is recognized as a thought leader in mobile marketing and workplace communications.

Adams holds a master's degree in English and professional certification in behavioral economics from Carnegie Mellon University, and a bachelor's degree in public relations from Westminster College (PA).

ABOUT SOLUTIONS BY TEXT

Solutions by Text (SBT) was founded in 2008 with the mission to deliver impactful conversational messaging and convenient payment partner solutions that are rich, real-time, and compliant. Built on hard-earned trust and SMS industry best practices, the company is the only compliance-first provider of enterprise texting solutions in the market. More than 1400 consumer finance organizations, including leading brands in auto finance, banking and lending, trust SBT to ensure convenient, effective, and compliant relationships with their millions of consumers. SBT is headquartered in Dallas, TX with remote teams and offices around the US and in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit solutionsbytext.com.

