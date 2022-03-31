Totus Medicines Announces New San Francisco Bay Area Headquarters & Expanded Lab Space

Company Will Continue Strategic Expansion in 2022 With 60+ Team Additions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totus Medicines, the drug discovery company harnessing proprietary chemical biology and AI to address previously untreatable cancers, today announced the relocation of its headquarters to Emeryville, California. The company is investing heavily in R&D in the coming months, including hiring for 60+ roles across several disciplines, including data science, machine learning, clinical development, and chemistry.

Totus Medicines (PRNewsfoto/Totus Medicines) (PRNewswire)

Totus Medicines' platform uses proprietary molecular tags that track drug binding in individual cells to screen billions of drug molecules across thousands of genes in parallel. By combining this approach with breakthrough machine learning techniques, the company has developed the next generation of cellular analysis. Totus aims to screen two billion compounds throughout the human genome within the next two years to unlock precise, effective drugs across hundreds of high-value drug targets.

"We are thrilled to announce our move to the Bay Area, a transition that sets the stage for our planned rapid growth," said Totus CEO and founder Neil Dhawan, Ph.D. "The Bay Area is a hub of innovation with a wealth of high-impact talent. I am confident that this new base for our growing team will provide a solid foundation as we further advance and scale our drug discovery platform."

Totus Medicines' new 35,000-square-foot facility will include office and lab space for the company's research and development efforts. The company plans to fill 60+ new roles in R&D, data architecture, machine learning and AI, computational chemistry, and clinical development. Totus' first drug program, TOS-358, will enter clinical trials in 2022. TOS-358 targets the PI3Kα mutation, which impacts more than 500,000 people in the U.S. every year and drives a significant percentage of breast, colon, lung, bladder, stomach, and other cancers.

"Team Totus is composed of the best and brightest in the life sciences field that embody our values — humility, collaboration, urgency, focus and agility," said Totus Chief People Officer Daisy Chhokar. "We greatly look forward to expanding our team of industry leaders in the Bay Area, and in doing so, bring the world one step closer to finding treatments for the world's most complex and hard-to-treat diseases."

About Totus Medicines

Founded in 2019, Totus Medicines uses the next generation of cellular analysis to create life-changing therapies to treat previously untreatable diseases through proprietary molecular tags that track drug binding in individual cells to screen billions of drug molecules across thousands of genes in parallel. Totus is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

For more information, please visit totusmedicines.com and follow Totus on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Totus Medicines