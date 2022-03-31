Truist Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes due May 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Bank today announced it will redeem on April 17, 2022, all $1,350,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 2.800% senior notes due May 17, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EBE6) and all $650,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its floating rate senior notes due May 17, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EBD8) (collectively, the "senior notes.")

The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of April 17, 2022. Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

As the redemption date occurs on a weekend, payment of the redemption price for the senior notes will be made the next business day, April 18, 2022, through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by a historic merger of equals, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

