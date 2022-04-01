CAPSTONE EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO POSITION FOR CONTINUED GROWTH

National multifamily brokerage company planning numerous expansions for 2022 and beyond

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Companies is pleased to announce the addition of George Chmiel and Jeff Dickey to the firm's leadership team in the roles of Partner & Director of Business Development and Performance and Development Manager, respectively. This announcement comes just months after the firm established a full executive team with impressive resumes to lead the company to additional future growth.

George Chmiel is a Partner as well as the new Director of Business Development, though his roots with Capstone date back to the company's inception in 2008. Chmiel provided the initial start-up capital to launch Capstone after beginning his career with Merrill Lynch in Princeton, New Jersey. In 2015, after a very successful career at Merrill Lynch, he left the corporate world to begin his entrepreneurial journey building out a diversified portfolio of small business interests in the hospitality, fitness, entertainment, and consumer products spaces. Outside of work, Chmiel is an endurance athlete who has finished 50 marathons, 17-100+ mile ultras including one on all seven continents and completed a 3,006-mile solo transcontinental run across America in 93 days.

"Everyone at Capstone has known George since our founding and in his new role as Director of Business Development, he will be the individual spearheading growth into new and existing markets. George's background in capital markets combined with his business success as an entrepreneur, investor, and Wall Street vet will add crucial skills and insight to the Capstone Executive team," said Capstone CEO Mike Mosher.

Jeff Dickey joins Capstone in the role of Performance and Development Manager. Prior to joining, Jeff spent 21 years in Naval Special Operations leading elite teams in high-impact, fluid environments across the globe. Over the course of his military career, Jeff held a variety of roles ranging from tactical operator to deputy director of strategy and plans in various organizations throughout Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. His track record of success is attributed to his ability to build and maintain relationships, simplify complex challenges, implement and operationalize strategy, and earn trust. In his spare time, Jeff enjoys anything and everything outdoors, following his favorite sports teams, and spending time with his wife, Heather, and three children.

"We are extremely excited to hire a distinguished military special forces veteran in Jeff, who has served our country with honor and dignity for over two decades. Thank you for your service, Jeff. We welcome him to the executive team at Capstone and look forward to a great partnership in this new phase of his career," Mosher said.

Last year Capstone added new offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Jacksonville, and anticipates multiple office expansions, new business lines, and technology innovations this year to generate higher returns and a seamless experience for its clients. The firm was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies with 94 percent growth from 2017 to 2020. The company was also named in the top 10 of the Charlotte Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2020.

About Capstone

The goal of Capstone is to help generate, maintain, and increase the value and profitability of our clients' multifamily investment properties. To do so, we provide comprehensive multifamily advisory services in asset acquisition and development, strategic ownership decisions, market insight and positioning, property value analysis, and disposition brokerage to support our clients in every stage of ownership. This comprehensive multifamily-focused service offering paired with our relentless drive to win on behalf of our clients is what sets us apart from pedestrian brokerage firms. Capstone simply put: Expertise. Experience. Extra-Mile.

