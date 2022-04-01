Clearday Inc. Expands Marketing Efforts for 'Age In The Right Place'

SAN ANTONIO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday Inc. (OTCQB: CLRD) announced the successful introduction of its vision of the Future of Care for older Americans to "Age in the Right Place." Clearday was the lead sponsor of the Arkansas Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) March 23-25 conference, titled, "Social Justice from Reflection to Action."

James Walesa, CEO of Clearday, commented, "This was the perfect venue for us to demonstrate the commercial opportunities for products in the Clearday Labs and allow the public to experience first-hand the exceptional outcomes personally. As baby boomers age, society in America has aged. Back in 1900, about 3 million older Americans were defined as people 65 and older. Now it's over 50 million adults that are 65 and older. We believe our Age In The Right Place program provides the opportunity for families to continue a personal relationships among the elder and younger generations in a safe and comfortable manner."

Clearday Presentations at NASW included:





The demonstration of Mitra the "Trusted Companion," Clearday's exclusive single-patient experience. See Clearday Labs on the website or click https://myclearday.com/clearday-labs/

The unveiling of Clearday Restore for the first time to the public.

"We will continue to accelerate the awareness of our products and services from Clearday Labs at future healthcare venues and symposiums, as well as through our networks of trusted medical advisors and partners. I wholeheartedly believe the future of elder care can be cost effective, safe and comfortable for families as we continue to expand our day to day operations," concluded Mr Walesa who also added "No one should be alone".

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.

Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com.

Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com.

Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com.

