Froedtert & The Medical College Of Wisconsin Health Network And RAYUS Radiology Expand Access To Imaging With New Diagnostic Imaging Center In West Bend

MILWAUKEE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, today announced the opening of a new outpatient imaging center in West Bend that will further increase access for referring physicians and patients seeking high end MRI services.

RAYUS Radiology Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to announce our continued growth in outpatient imaging centers across our health network," said Jim Klauck, Senior Vice President of Ancillary Services, Froedtert Health. "The opening of this new outpatient center builds on our commitment to increase access to care for patients in need of high quality imaging services and radiology procedures."

The new West Bend center officially opened today and adds to a network of seven Froedtert & MCW imaging centers managed by RAYUS Radiology.

"We are honored to be partnered with Froedtert & MCW imaging centers in our collective expansion of access to high-quality, timely MRI services," says Kim Tzoumakas, Chief Executive Officer for RAYUS. "We look forward to serving patients and referring physicians through the new West Bend location."

RAYUS' expansion in Milwaukee adds to its recent openings of new centers in Minnesota, Utah, and Maine and is consistent with its national growth strategy that accelerated in 2021 following Wellspring Capital Management's 2019 acquisition and subsequent investment in expanding the network and physician and patient services. For more information visit rayusradiology.com or froedtert.com/imaging.

About Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research and education. Our health network operates eastern Wisconsin's only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes nine hospital locations, more than 2,000 physicians and more than 45 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation. In our most recent fiscal year, outpatient visits were nearly 1.5 million, inpatient admissions to our hospitals were 55,085 and visits to our network physicians exceeded 1.1 million. For more information, visit froedtert.com.

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. In total, Wellspring's current portfolio companies employ nearly 60,000 people around the world and generated aggregate revenues in excess of approximately $4.5 billion in the last 12 months.¹ Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com.

Note 1: As of 12/31/2020

The new West Bend center officially opened today and adds to a network of seven Froedtert & MCW imaging centers managed by RAYUS Radiology. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RAYUS Radiology