Personal Touch, Helping Policyholders in Time of Need, and Affordable Rates are Keys to 60 Years of Success for Mercury Insurance

One of the best insurance companies in America, according to Forbes, continues its mission of providing high quality protection at affordable rates

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance sold its first policy on April 1, 1962. The property and casualty insurance upstart had a very small office in the heart of Los Angeles, but its founder, George Joseph, had a very big vision for the future that still serves as a blueprint for today's insurance marketplace.

(PRNewswire)

Joseph recognized that the insurance industry of the late '50s and early '60s wasn't fair for all drivers, and he believed it was time to start a company that provided affordable insurance for everyone. This simple concept was the inspiration for Mercury Insurance, and it completely transformed the auto insurance industry.

Today, consumers all over America have George Joseph to thank for this risk-based insurance model that rewards drivers for safe driving and has saved Mercury customers billions of dollars over the past 60 years.

"Mr. Joseph wasn't content to just save drivers money on auto insurance, however, because he also believed everyone – regardless of age, race, religion, gender, or socio-economic background – also deserved the best service possible," said Mercury Insurance President and CEO Gabe Tirador. "This is still true today, as this philosophy remains a core principle for the company, along with our commitment to put people first and to always try to do what's right by them."

"We establish relationships with our policyholders through our amazing agents, who take the time to get to know them. They want to understand how our customers live and work in order to provide the coverage that will protect the things that matter most. Mercury was voted one of America's best insurance providers by Forbes for customer satisfaction for that reason. Policyholders are the life of our company, and we'll be sure to always take great care of them."

Mercury, named for the fast and nimble messenger of the Roman Gods, is still headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. and now has more than 9,400 agents in 11 states. The company has been named by Forbes as one of the best insurance companies in America for 2022 and has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch. Additionally, Mercury was ranked highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM, won four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com and has earned several "Best Places to Work" awards from Forbes.

Looking to the future, Mercury Insurance is merging traditional customer service with technological advances to once again become an insurance industry leader. From MercuryGO, the usage-based insurance app which serves as a virtual driving coach that allows customers to improve their driving skills, to online and mobile tools allowing customers to quote, buy, manage their policies, and file a claim, Mercury is constantly working to better serve policyholders.

Though Mercury has grown considerably since its founding, the company still maintains its original vision of providing quality, affordable coverage to millions of customers.

"Sixty years ago, Mr. Joseph started Mercury Insurance because he believed low rates and quality service were key to providing exceptional insurance experiences," said Tirador. "Today, we've expanded well beyond auto insurance to offer home, umbrella, mechanical breakdown protection, and business insurance, but the one thing that will never change is our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with incredible service at an affordable price."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, umbrella and mechanical protection insurance.

Celebrating 60 years of service in 2022, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

