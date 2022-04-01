REAL CALIFORNIA MILK + LATINA SINGER-SONGWRITER CRYS PARTNER TO LAUNCH THE FIRST-EVER CHEESE RECORD TO KICK OFF RELEASE OF CALIFORNIA FREESTYLE MUSIC TRACK, AD CAMPAIGN

California Freestyle connects the unique sounds and flavors of the Golden State and pays homage to dairy made with Real California Milk

TRACY, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Freestyle, the first-ever music record made of California cheese launches today, along with a free consumer download of the featured track that celebrates all things California and California dairy. California Freestyle, a collaboration from Real California Milk with Latina singer-songwriter CRYS, captures the intersection of California music and delicious, sustainable dairy in its rarest form – a playable record made from a wheel of real cheese from the Golden State. California Freestyle is a core element of Real California Milk's new advertising creative and is currently available to download and stream on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Pandora, and YouTube Music.

"To Live in the Golden State is an active, cultural experience, both physical and emotional, where we embrace everything that makes this state so special and we nourish ourselves with delicious, comforting food made with Real California Milk," said John Talbot, CEO of the California Milk Advisory Board. "California Freestyle is more than a song, it's a visual celebration of diverse people, individuality, iconic destinations, and food. It's the rich and vibrant lifestyle and mindset of living in the Golden State."

In addition to the cheese wheel record, an accompanying music video showcasing CRYS in a variety of locations in the Golden State, will debut during the April 3rd Grammys broadcast in California.

"Partnering with CMAB has been a dream come true. There is nothing more fulfilling than creating art that represents you and the things you love, like California dairy! And who doesn't love cheese and ice cream!? From showcasing the rich and diverse cultural landscape of California to singing all about the things that make the West Coast the best coast, it's been so much fun to bring this campaign to life," said CRYS. "I'm so excited for people to experience what we created, and I look forward to more collaboration with CMAB."

The cheese record version of California Freestyle started as a 14-inch, 12-pound wheel of California cheese (Fiscalini Farmstead San Joaquin Gold in this case, which itself was named for the Central Valley area that houses many of the state's family dairy farms). The existing cheese casing was removed as well as a 1" high 7" space to insert a special vinyl gold record that was carefully pressed and embedded into the cheese wheel surface. All edges were sealed with cheese wax and the limited edition California Freestyle cheese record was made playable on a regular turntable. Consumers will be able to view the cheese record in real life this summer at various California destinations throughout the state or online at realcaliforniamilk.com.

About CRYS

CRYS is a Cuban-American independent artist based in Los Angeles. A creative visionary whose work varies from her own Latin-infused pop music to voice acting for a family-friendly animated Christmas series, CRYS has serious range. Not only is she an incredible singer, she's also a ghostwriter for other artists, on a journey to inspire more young creatives to use their voices to shift culture in a positive way. Follow CRYS on Instagram.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

California is the nation's leading milk producer and produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is also the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. Sustainable California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, identifying products that source their milk from the Golden State's dairy farm families.

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

