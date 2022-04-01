Shincheonji Church to Unveil New Seminar Following Its Revelation and Parables Series

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 31st to June 27th, Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, will unveil its intermediate curriculum through a new seminar. The series titled, "The Testimony on the Revelation of the Old and New Testaments by Chapter," will be available on YouTube. Content will be provided through the Zion Christian Mission Center, the free Bible education center of Shincheonji Church.

The seminar will begin with a special lecture by Chairman Lee Man-Hee on March 31st. After Chairman Lee's explanation of the purpose of the intermediate curriculum, 24 lessons taught by the heads of the Shincheonji branch churches will be released.

"After the Revelation seminar and the introductory curriculum, (the instructors) will testify the intermediate curriculum," Chairman Lee said. "They are the people who have written the Old and New Testaments – even Revelation – in their hearts and minds to become walking Bibles. Please keep a record. Anything you think is wrong, ask questions, and make comments at any time."

The online seminar will focus on core chapters within the Bible and cover the following topics:

God's covenant, Abraham and Revelation

The kingdom of heaven created according to the heavenly and spiritual realm

The order of the betrayal of the chosen people, destruction, and salvation

The sealed books and revelations of the Old and New Testaments

The outcome of those who kept the covenant and of those who did not

The latest series follows previous YouTube seminars explaining the Book of Revelation and a 24-part series on the parables of the secrets of heaven. So far, YouTube views for the seminar on the parables of Jesus have exceeded 15 million.

In total, 2,000 pastors have signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church and applied for educational materials. More than 100 pastors, evangelists and seminarians in Korea have registered for the standard Bible curriculum offered by Shincheonji Church.

"As Shincheonji Church of Jesus is growing rapidly, even pastors can apply for educational materials and request for lecturers to be sent," a church official said. "The reason we are able to spread the best word of mankind is because God is with us. I hope this will be a time people can check – through the word of Revelation that God promised and fulfilled – the secrets of the Bible that have never (been) known."

