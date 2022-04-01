Two UBS advisors in Houston, Texas named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisor List

HOUSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in the firm's Houston River Oaks office, Elizabeth Lockwood and Brian Sauer, have been named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisor list for 2022.

UBS Logo (PRNewsfoto/UBS Global Wealth Management) (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to see Elizabeth and Brian recognized for their hard work and unwavering commitment to our clients" said Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South Texas-Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Helping clients achieve their financial goals is the base of what we do, and the critical guidance our advisors provide is unmatched in the industry."





Elizabeth has spent the last three decades at UBS, where she has cultivated a specialization in private clients, their families and their foundations. She has been recognized for her dedication to clients across numerous industry accolades from outlets including Barron's, the Financial Times, and Forbes since 2010. Elizabeth is a native Houstonian with a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Texas. She is married and has two daughters.

With more than 20 years of investment management experience, Brian has earned the designation of Family Office Consultant for his focus on helping exceptional families. He specializes in financial planning, portfolio management and asset allocation. A fourth-generation Houstonian, Brian and his wife are active members in their local community have two daughters.

This year's list of 1,200 advisors is compiled based on a variety of criteria including revenue produced for their firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record, among other factors.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.



About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland , 19% in the rest of Europe , the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific . UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media contact:

Kaitlin Ross

Pierpont Communications

kross@piercom.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UBS Global Wealth Management