St. Thomas University President David A. Armstrong, J.D., selected to the Board of Trustees of The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges

St. Thomas University President David A. Armstrong, J.D., selected to the Board of Trustees of The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University President David A. Armstrong, J.D., has been selected to the Board of Trustees of The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the body responsible for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. As a Trustee for SACSCOC, President Armstrong and the Board will guide the organization's work and implement the accreditation process.

St. Thomas University, Miami Gardens, FL, 800.367.9010 l stu.edu (PRNewswire)

University President selected to the Board of Trustees of SACSCOC

President Armstrong's selection to the SACSCOC Board of Trustees follows a tradition of celebrated servant leadership in higher education.

1. From 2009 to 2011, he distinguished himself for three years as the President of the National Catholic College Admission Association (National CCAA), a nonprofit organization of Catholic colleges and universities committed to promoting the value of Catholic higher education and to serving students, parents, and counselors.

2. In 2010, after a presentation for the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights at the University of Maryland, then Vice President Joe Biden recognized President Armstrong as "one of the heroes for Title IX and campus safety policies and procedures".

3. From 2017 to 2020, Armstrong served on the Committee on Accountability for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU), which serves as the unified voice of private, nonprofit higher education.

"A college education changes students' lives, not only for themselves, but for their families, and the generations that follow," commented Armstrong. "I am blessed to be given the opportunity to serve on the Board of Trustees at SACSCOC, helping to continue their pursuit of quality education, and commitment to students. I would like to personally thank Dr. H. Keith Wade, President of Webber International University for the nomination, and Dr. Belle S. Wheeland, President of SACSCOC, for her belief in me to serve the organization."

Entering his fourth year as President of St. Thomas University (STU), Armstrong has led STU to three years in a row of record undergraduate enrollment. The Fall 2021 semester saw the largest incoming class in the 60-year history of the University, with a 15% increase over 2020. STU's College of Law, continuously ranked nationally in the Top 5 for Diversity, also had an 18% increase in enrollment. STU students hail from 41 U.S. states or territories, and 70 countries.

St. Thomas University (STU) is a private, non-profit Catholic institution committed to the academic and professional success of its students who become ethical leaders in our global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Catholic archdiocesan-sponsored university in Florida.

On our beautiful campus and online, the university's College of Health Sciences & Technology , College of Law , College of Business and Biscayne College offer 61 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, and post-graduate certificate programs.

In 2020, STU launched our Limitless five-year strategic plan, based on the pillars of limitless Devotion, limitless Opportunities, and limitless Results. The plan, conceived to provide students with a magical collegiate experience, incorporates mentoring faculty, character formation activities outside the classroom, and required real-world experience before graduation.

Contact: Donna Jannine

St. Thomas University Media Relations

(m) 786.390.4688

djannine@stu.edu

St. Thomas University President David A. Armstrong J.D., has been selected to the Board of Trustees of The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the body responsible for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Thomas University