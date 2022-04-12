Communication Service for the Deaf Launches New ASL Accessible COVID-19 Hotline in Minnesota

Free Hotline Connects Minnesota's Deaf Community with Agents Who Are Fluent in American Sign Language for COVID-19 Information Such As Face Mask Requirements and Vaccine Locations

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) has launched an American Sign Language-based COVID-19 information hotline in the State of Minnesota. This free service gives the 20% of Minnesotans who are Deaf or hard of hearing access to the latest coronavirus health information and guidelines in their native language, American Sign Language (ASL). The hotline is available online at CSD's Minnesota COVID Information website or through videophone.

The Minnesota ASL Now Hotline, powered by CSD's Connect Direct division, is staffed by a team of Deaf agents who are fluent in ASL and trained to provide Minnesotans with the most up-to-date health information and guidelines in their geographic area, such as face mask requirements and vaccine locations near them. By directly connecting Deaf callers with trained Deaf agents instead of randomized, untrained Video Relay interpreters, the hotline helps curb confusion and misinformation.

"I often get calls from people who are very concerned about not understanding what is happening because statistics and data are so overwhelming," said one COVID-19 Hotline representative. "After providing support in ASL, I can see that people are feeling relieved and safe because they have access to accurate information and can protect themselves."

Connect Direct launched a similar ASL-based hotline in the State of Virginia in April 2021. Over a four-month period, hotline agents handled more than 500 calls from Deaf Virginians seeking accessible coronavirus information.

"Equal access to critical information for our community is vital during this continuing global pandemic," said Craig J. Radford, CSD's Vice President of Emerging Markets. "Our free hotline gives Deaf Minnesotans a place where they can comfortably ask questions about any issues or concerns related to COVID-19. Callers get to communicate one-on-one and in their native language which, for ASL users especially, can feel like a big relief."

Anyone may contact the Minnesota ASL Now hotline in one of two ways:

Hotline agents are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

CSD and the Connect Direct Minnesota ASL Now hotline are not medical organizations.

Hotline agents are not medical professionals, nor do they provide medical advice.

About Communication Service for the Deaf

Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) is the largest Deaf-led social impact organization in the world. For more than four decades, CSD has been a leader in creating and providing accessible and innovative solutions for the Deaf community. Today, CSD continues its work to create opportunities for personal and economic growth within the Deaf community, specifically addressing leadership and employment. For more information, please visit CSD and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Connect Direct

Since 2017, Connect Direct has been the leading provider of innovative call center solutions for communicating directly with Deaf customers in American Sign Language. Offering cutting-edge customer service through Connect Direct decreases customer frustration and opens the door to a new market of loyal clients. This expertise provides an invaluable, time-saving solution for businesses, customers, and representatives alike. To learn more, visit Connect Direct, explore our media kit, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

