DATAMARK Celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Selected for Top Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, this week honors telecommunications personnel in the public safety community by celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week (NPSTW). Held annually during the second week of April, NPSTW recognizes telecommunications personnel across the nation who serve communities, citizens and public safety personnel 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

DATAMARK (PRNewsfoto/DATAMARK) (PRNewswire)

During DATAMARK Orbit, DATAMARK's third annual virtual conference, the firm announced the winner of its Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Prizes, which included gift baskets and a top award of 24-hours of catering covering every shift at a 9-1-1 center during NPSTW. DATAMARK Orbit attendees had the opportunity to nominate their local PSAP and out of dozens of entries, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, located in St. Augustine, Florida, was selected to receive 24-hours of catering. The winning nomination read: "St. Johns County PSAP is a family of dispatchers from the Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue, call-takers, supervisors, managers, service contractors, MSAG and GIS personnel. We are a well-oiled machine that ensures the front line of public safety needs are met without losing a beat."

"Our organization consists of many former dispatchers, 9-1-1 directors, and emergency responders. Throughout the year, and especially during NPSTW, we do everything we can to give back to this community of telecommunications professionals that we serve and frequently partner with," said Jason Bivens, ENP, Vice President of DATAMARK. "9-1-1 Telecommunicators act as the first line of communication when a member of the public encounters an emergency. We extend a warm thank you to those who have dedicated their lives to helping others. The sacrifices they make help to create safer communities and save lives every day."

Additional winners of corresponding sponsor prizes for NPSTW include Dearborn County Communications in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and the Texas City Police Department in Texas City, Texas.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

