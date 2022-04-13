EVS Announces mobe3 Live - Powered by Apple Indoor Maps Program - to Bring Unprecedented Visibility to Indoor Industrial Spaces

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVS , developers and innovators of industrial strength, user-friendly warehouse management systems for 20 years, today announced the addition of mobe3 Live to its suite of software. mobe3 Live delivers unprecedented indoor positioning visibility for industrial spaces, enabling manufacturers and distributors alike to view physical asset and employee iOS device locations accurately indoors, real-time and historically.

"Because mobe3 Live leverages Apple's Indoor Maps Program, manufacturers and distributors can quickly and inexpensively have floorplan visibility combined with accurate live indoor positioning, providing unmatched live and historic situational awareness. We're seeing indoor accuracy within a few feet," said Scott Kameron, EVS President and Chief Operating Officer. "This solution can be deployed quickly - from start to finish in as little as a month - and at low cost, using existing Wi-Fi infrastructure."

Continued Kameron, "The future of indoor industrial visibility is here and it's surprisingly easy to access. mobe3 Live is quick, accurate, powerful and cost effective to implement. It is also flexible and configurable, easily integrating through our API (application programming interface) to supercharge other solutions with indoor positioning, such as health & safety apps, thermostats, automation equipment, security cameras, occupancy and door sensors. EVS creates modern tools to help users run their facilities smarter, more easily and from one location."

mobe3 Live's real-time view on indoor assets and people's iOS devices empowers industrial managers with data to make educated decisions via insights and event reporting about labor and asset activities, live as well as historically with heatmaps and path tracks. mobe3 Live has a pre-built integration to Microsoft Power BI and comes loaded with relevant reports to get indoor position analytics off the ground starting day one. Whether they need to optimize their layout, gain insights regarding worker movement and location, or enhance the safety and security of their facility, mobe3 Live gives industrial managers the location awareness necessary to increase productivity and keep their workforce safe.

For over two decades, EVS has created and deployed commercial-grade warehouse management software. EVS is a company that develops modern software that is easy to use, and easy to do business with. mobe3 Live builds on EVS's history, bringing industrial managers unprecedented visibility to their indoor industrial spaces. Whether they are looking for a way to optimize their layout, get insights into movement and location, or improve the safety and security of their facility, mobe3 Live provides industrial managers with the location awareness needed to drive productivity and keep their workforce safe.

