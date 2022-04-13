Handshake Acquires Talentspace to Expand Career Opportunity for European Jobseekers

The largest early talent network expands its European footprint with Talentspace, a virtual events platform for universities and global employers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Handshake , the largest early talent network, announced it has acquired Talentspace, the leading virtual and hybrid recruiting event platform in Europe. Designed to power recruiting events for universities and global employers like Amazon and Porsche, Talentspace will strengthen Handshake's suite of events products while accelerating the company's expansion into Europe, where education-to-employment resources and career services offices are limited.

(PRNewsfoto/Handshake) (PRNewswire)

"As Handshake's first-ever acquisition, Talentspace will strengthen our suite of virtual event offerings and accelerate our entry beyond our UK office and into the larger continental Europe," said Garrett Lord, founder and chief executive officer of Handshake. "Together, we can help jobseekers build relationships with employers and skills that translate to better career outcomes and economic mobility."

Handshake has quickly become the go-to place for job seekers to build relationships with recruiting employers through virtual career fairs, group video chats, and 1:1 messaging. In 2021, Handshake hosted nearly 5,000 virtual career events and over 1.7 million relationships were formed on the platform.

"Handshake's incredible success underscores the long-term staying power of virtual networking and career events," said Marco Eylert, co-founder of Talentspace. "We are excited to help the team deepen their innovative product set and deliver on our shared mission to expand access to opportunity in Europe."

Founded in 2017 by Jason Reich, Marco Eylert and Markus Duecker, Talentspace is the most interactive recruiting event platform, innovating on both virtual and hybrid virtual / in-person events. Designed for universities, employers, and industry groups, Talentspace allows individuals and organizations to host any kind of hiring events, from career fairs and networking events for thousands, to 1:1 interviews.

Talentspace will continue to operate independently from its offices in Berlin. For more information, please visit www.joinhandshake.com .

About Handshake

Handshake is the best place to launch a career with no connections, experience, or luck required. Handshake's community includes 21 million students and alumni around the world from 1,400 educational institutions, including four-year colleges, community colleges, boot camps, and 290+ minority-serving institutions. The platform connects up-and-coming talent with 650,000+ employers - from Fortune 500 companies like Google, Nike, and Target to thousands of public school districts, healthcare systems, nonprofits, and even sports teams like the LA Dodgers. Handshake is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, New York, and London and teammates working globally.

