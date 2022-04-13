Hello Pal Announces Arrival of L7 Miners in US and Australia

Mining of Litecoin and Dogecoin Expected to Resume Shortly

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP Frankfurt:27H OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce the Antminer L7 mining rigs have arrived in the United States and Australia and are currently being prepared for installation at their respective mining facilities.

As previously announced in the Company's November 18th, 2021 press release, a total of 400 mining rigs were purchased by the Company's 51% subsidiary, CPal Technology Limited, and by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Hello Pal Asia Limited. Whereas the Company had originally planned for all miners to be located in North America, it has arranged for 100 miners to be located in Australia in order to have increased diversification. These 100 miners have already arrived in Australia and are currently being prepared for installation in a mining facility in Melbourne.

The remaining 300 miners have also arrived in the United States, with a portion similarly awaiting installation in mining facilities located in New York State and Ohio, and another portion awaiting customs clearance before on-delivery to those facilities.

The Company expects the mining rigs to become operational in stages across the various mining facilities, with the first batch of 100 miners to commence mining in Australia sometime before the end of April 2022.

"We are excited to be able to finally resume our crypto-mining operations soon," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company. "We expect the rewards of our mining operations to play an integral role in our upcoming social and livestreaming projects which we will be announcing in due course."

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

