IHG Hotels & Resorts Introduces IHG One Rewards

The industry's first loyalty program reinvents itself – empowering members with more choice, value, and richer rewards than ever before

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel industry is roaring back to life.

From epic summer vacations to much-needed family reunions, people are making up for lost time and memories. IHG Hotels & Resorts is here for it – debuting a new global loyalty program: IHG One Rewards, as it welcomes guests to the next chapter of travel.

With nearly 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries, IHG Hotels & Resorts has been hard at work while the world was on hold – building its portfolio, repositioning itself in the industry with exciting new brands and partnerships, investing significantly and taking loyalty to new heights. Today as travelers pack their bags, dreaming of their vacations or the satisfaction of successful business trips, IHG is launching a best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which is centered around its guests – giving them richer benefits, more ways to earn, and newly enhanced credit cards, all powered by leading technology on its new mobile app.

The reimagined program connects IHG One Rewards members to IHG Hotels & Resorts' growing portfolio of 17 brands, including one of the largest Luxury & Lifestyle collections in the world.

The launch of IHG One Rewards follows the announcement in January 2022 of the program's new tier and bonus point earning structure – designed to help members earn more points faster and have more ways to use them.

IHG One Rewards will offer industry-leading value and relevant benefits for members to enhance their stays. Highlights of the program include:

Faster Earn : A new tier and bonus point earning structure will allow members to earn more points faster and gain rewards sooner. The new tier and bonus point earning structure starts on April 13, 2022 and will be reflected in all member accounts on or before April 17, 2022 .

Richer Benefits : Further enhancements and member benefits include:

Exceptional Choice: Recognizing that not all members want to use their points in the same way, IHG One Rewards marks the introduction of Milestone Rewards – a new, technology-enabled platform that will allow members to choose the rewards that matter most to them. Starting at just 20 nights stayed, members will be offered a choice from a selection of rewards every 10 nights, through 100 nights stayed. These Milestone Rewards choices include points, $20 F&B Rewards, Confirmable Suite Upgrades and Annual Lounge Membership.

In addition, on March 24, 2022, Chase and IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of IHG® Rewards Premier Business Mastercard®, designed to help small business owners turn everyday expenses into meaningful travel rewards, and activated new and enhanced benefits across the IHG® Rewards Traveler and Premier Consumer Mastercard® products. All three cards feature benefits allowing cardmembers to earn points faster than ever before, simplified pathways to IHG One Reward's new Elite tiers and optimized ways to use points. This includes the new industry-leading ability for Premier and Premier Business cardmembers to add unlimited points to Anniversary Free Night certificates, increasing the flexibility of where the Anniversary Free Night certificates can be used across IHG Hotels & Resorts' growing global brand portfolio.

In the coming weeks, IHG Hotels & Resorts will also roll out the new IHG One Rewards mobile app, which will power IHG One Rewards and put the loyalty experience in the palm of guests' hands. The app is a key element to IHG One Rewards and sets a foundation for future growth. The new, modern experience is more personalized, offers streamlined booking and allows members to stay informed, check-in faster, stay connected to the hotel and travel with flexibility. IHG One Rewards members will be prompted to update their app on their device either through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

At its core, IHG One Rewards is about real people taking care of real people, championing individuality and rewarding guests in a way that works for them. The new brand includes a redesigned logo featuring a singular "One" icon. The "One" in IHG One Rewards is a nod to the long-term values of our new program – "One You" – a celebration of individuality and "One Future" – our commitment to make a positive impact for our people, our communities and our planet.

Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "This is one of the largest and most comprehensive investments that IHG Hotels & Resorts has made in recent years. It's also the biggest development we've made in the loyalty space since introducing the industry's first loyalty program. We're truly transforming guest experiences by giving our loyalty members more of what they want, more value and exciting benefits individually delivered via new technology with our new mobile app.

Built on feedback from our guests, hotel teams and owners, IHG One Rewards has a fresh look and feel and puts guests in control of their journey. It recognizes that no two members are the same and celebrates it – allowing guests to travel, and mark milestones, their own way. Every day, we welcome more guests to our hotels, and while a love of travel is universal, the reasons and ways people travel differ. With IHG One Rewards, our members can create the rewards that are right for them."

Existing member stays from January 1, 2022 will count toward their new-and-improved status. The new tier and bonus point earning structure starts on April 13, 2022 and will be reflected in all member accounts by April 17, 2022. All member benefits – including the launch of Milestone Rewards – will become available for members in early June 2022.

*In crafting the new loyalty program, IHG listened to thousands of travelers, influencers, media, owners, and operators, and consulted countless global consumer studies. The research revealed that, overall, the most sought-after perks since 2018 were: room upgrades and free breakfast, followed by member discounts, flex & bonus points, food & breakfast credit, and lounge access.

