LUCID HEARING LAUNCHES ONE OF THE INDUSTRY'S MOST DISCREET IN-EAR HEARING DEVICES FOR CONSUMERS

Focusing on removing the stigma associated with hearing health, fio™ is a product engineered with the consumer in mind.

FORTWORTH, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their continued customer-focused approach Lucid Hearing launches one of the industry's most technologically advanced hearing aids. Developed by leveraging over 20 years of hearing health experience and a focus on the main consumer concern around discreet fit, fio, is Lucid Hearing's smallest in-canal, rechargeable hearing aid.

"Fio is focused on delivering the most comfortable fit and function for the active individual who is looking to maximize every moment of their lives. Hearing health is a right of every individual and our goal at Lucid Hearing is to simply help people hear better" said Jason Kidd, CEO Lucid Hearing "and part of that responsibility is to make products that are ready for use, discreet in nature and empower the end user to customize their hearing profile."

Compatible with LucidShape™, fio allows the user to develop custom hearing levels for all types of environments making wearing fio a way to bring the user back into the conversation.

About Lucid Hearing:

Lucid Hearing's mission is to advance hearing healthcare holistically across our family of brands that encompass hearing enhancement, enjoyment, protection, detection, and wellness. We believe every human should have access to better hearing, and we are proud to offer free online and in-store assessments at over 500 Lucid Hearing clinics nationwide.

