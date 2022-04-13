OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES TWO MORE BETTER-THAN-NEW SHIPS

Riviera and Marina to Undergo Stem-to-Stern Re-Inspiration in 2022 and 2023 Rebuild Will Yield 1,210 New Suites and Staterooms and Transformed Public Spaces

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced details of its most ambitious OceaniaNEXT experience elevation initiative to date with the stem-to-stern re-inspiration of the 1,210-guest ships Riviera and Marina, two of the most acclaimed ships in modern history. With the advent of Riviera's and Marina's re-inspiration, Oceania Cruises will, for the first time, field a fleet entirely composed of brand-new or better-than-new ships in every destination across the globe.

Debuting in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively, Riviera and Marina will become better-than-new ships in a re-inspiration without peer. Every surface of every suite and stateroom will be entirely new, while in the public spaces, a refreshed color palette will surround a tasteful renewal of fabrics, furnishings, and lighting fixtures that exquisitely encompasses the inimitable style and comfort of Oceania Cruises. Tuscan marble, engaging works of art, and designer residential furnishings will adorn the re-inspired spaces. The iconic Library will remain just as plush and hushed, while magnificent views will fill Horizons as never before. From the bejeweled chandeliers in the gracious Grand Dining Room to the Lalique crystal-laced Grand Staircase, Riviera and Marina will each celebrate a rejuvenation so sweeping, it will be positively unimaginable to resist their welcoming embrace.

"At Oceania Cruises, we continue to raise the bar and elevate the guest experience at every opportunity. Whether it's innovative new culinary concepts, immersive new destination experiences, or presenting our guests with ships that are not just better, but better than new, Oceania Cruises sets the standard by which others are judged," stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Floor-to-Ceiling, Wall-to-Wall All-New Suites and Staterooms

Riviera's and Marina's suites and staterooms will be passionately reimagined to provide a radiant and even more decadent degree of lavish residential comfort while leaving no surface untouched, no design detail wanting. Lighter, brighter, and even more spacious, every suite and stateroom on board will glow from a floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall re-inspiration. Custom-crafted furnishings, exotic stone, and polished wood finishes, and designer accessories will add an air of elegance and sophistication that are the hallmarks of our completely transformed guest accommodations. Every square inch will be new, enhanced by nuanced shades of the sea and sky, creating a harmonious celebration of style and comfort.

Living and sleeping areas will reflect a luxurious array of new finishes. From lustrous Italian marble to bespoke fabrics in harmonious tones evocative of painted deserts and tranquil skies, each sublime sanctuary will shimmer with the modernity of an inviting Milanese townhouse. Sensuous, curvilinear tables and chairs will beg for attention, subtle lighting will suffuse opulence, and intricate millwork will whisper of the finest European craftsmanship. Bathrooms will be pearlescent, bedecked with glittering fixtures and with spacious storage effortlessly incorporated. Indescribably exquisite, this evolution will be nothing short of perfection.

Suite and Stateroom Highlights:

Riviera and Marina will boast a radiant new glow reminiscent of a sun-dappled Newport estate yet with the warmth and joie de vivre of a chic Parisian apartment in which each element has been carefully chosen to create a comforting sense of home.

Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms and Veranda Staterooms are the largest standard staterooms afloat at 291 square feet.

Suites and staterooms will embrace a complete transformation that flawlessly melds meticulously considered functionality with refined splendor and a refreshing residential panache.

Each private retreat will gleam with sumptuous new furnishings, sleek restyled bathrooms, fashionable lighting, and myriad thoughtful details, such as an abundance of outlets and USB ports always within reach.

Brand-new bathrooms will be more spacious than ever before and feature generous, oversized showers.

Lustrous, Glamorous, and Radiant Public Spaces

Just beyond the transcendent havens that are the suites and staterooms, the same devotion to grandeur will be suffused into airy and uplifting public spaces tastefully reconceived to further enhance our guests' culinary and leisurely flights of fancy. A twinkle of elegance and comfortable sophistication will further refine our dining venues, creating worthy stages for The Finest Cuisine at Sea. The restyled Grand Bar will specialize in temptation via libation while the butter-soft leather armchairs in The Grand Dining Room will reflect a renewed sense of grandeur that radiates from the glistening chandelier and plush carpets. For aficionados of dining alfresco, there will be even more options to delight in. In addition to the leisurely seaside-inspired retreat that is the Terrace Café and the barbecue temptations of Waves Grill, a delightful Trattoria will feature an array of wood-fired pizzas, succulently grilled Italian specialties, tantalizing salads, and indulgent desserts every evening in a relaxed atmosphere caressed by sea breezes and dappled with moonlight.

Public Spaces Highlights

Convivial lounges, tony bars, and decadent dining venues will be gracious beneficiaries of a blissfully elegant restyling, elevating social and epicurean interludes to new heights of congenial sophistication.

The Grand Dining Room will be even grander and more opulent with plush new carpets underfoot and lustrous, leather-covered armchairs creating an indulgently comfortable setting for a lavish evening of dining.

Timeless Italian dining will beckon beneath a canopy of stars at our new tantalizing eatery, an alfresco pizzeria, and trattoria.

Polo Grill will radiate a new contemporary glow. Retaining its rich leather chairs and polished wood paneling, plush new carpeting, exquisite new wall coverings, and dramatic draperies will create an entirely new yet delightfully familiar backdrop for the finest steakhouse experience at sea.

Horizons will be not only completely reimagined but also lighter, brighter, and even more luxurious than before.

Re-Inspiration Debut Sailings

Riviera will debut on December 7, 2022, on a 16-day Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Caribbean cruise from Rome to Miami. From there, Riviera will reprise her eternally popular 7- to 14-day Caribbean sailings from Miami to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America for one final season before returning to Europe in late March 2023. Riviera then charts an inaugural season of Far East explorations during later 2023 and early 2024.

Marina will debut on November 13, 2023, on a 7-day cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon. From Lisbon, Marina will bound her way to Miami, where she will kick off her annual South America season on December 3, 2023.

Details on the 2024 itineraries for the entire Oceania Cruises fleet will be released in the coming weeks.

The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same

In a new world of luminous and luxurious design, rest assured that one aspect will remain constant and unchanged: Oceania Cruises' trademark warm and personalized service. Whether guests are sailing for the first time or the fifteenth, they will note the ease with which the staff remembers their names and their preferences along with the genuine smiles and enthusiasm that can only come from the heart.

"Our people remain at the heart of what we do, and the officers and crew of Oceania Cruises are the finest at sea. While the onboard experience continues to surprise and delight, the way our staff approaches the art of service remains delightfully familiar, warm, and gracious," added Sherman.

Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, and Sirena Are Better Than New, Too

In addition to Riviera and Marina, Oceania Cruises' four 656-guest ships are also better than new, having been recently re-inspired. Insignia debuted better than new for her 2019 Around the World in 180 Days voyage, followed shortly after by Regatta and Sirena in the same year, and finally with Nautica, which just re-entered service on April 1, 2022. All-new suites and staterooms are complemented by dramatically restyled public spaces replete with chic and tony residential furnishings and accented by an intriguing international art collection.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

