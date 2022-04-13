Online Broker Zeno Markets Shows Spectacular Features In Its 2022 Review

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Markets - a well-organized online broker - has just released a Detailed Review for their products and services, bonus, and reviews from experts. In 2022, Zeno Markets is more promising than ever and its development will live up to any of traders expectations.

What is Zeno Markets?

Founded in 2011, Zeno Markets is a broker specializing in Forex trading and CFDs. Zeno Markets offers a wide range of products, including forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

Fully Certified Legal Documents

Broker licenses should be the dominant element to be checked when traders look for a broker before trading. A licence guarantees that the broker is well regulated by a relevant body or authority.

An unregulated broker gives traders no legal power to claim traders' fund if taken. In a worst case scenario, traders lost all if a fraud takes place.

Common regulatory bodies that issue brokerage licenses are:

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

Simple research showed that Zeno Markets Ltd. was established in St.Vincent by registered Grenadines. It is regulated by the Financial Services Authority under license no. 26368. Zeno Markets Ltd., owns and operates Zeno Market's website.

On its official website, Zeno Market claims to fully comply with all local policies and laws where it is operating. This is a safe broker for traders to start trading journey.

Astounding Products & Services

Zeno Markets offers CFD trading opportunities with 1,000+ financial instruments - a huge and appealing number to any investors.

Traders can find the following trading assets available offered by Zeno Markets:

Currency Pairs: 70+ major, minor and exotic currency pairs in the world

Cryptocurrencies: Top crypto pairs, including Bitcoin, Ripple and Ethereum

Indices: NASDAQ, Spain 35, S&P 500. UK 100, Dow Jones 30, Europe 50,...

CFDs: 2,000+ equity CFDs using high leverage to maximize profits

Metals: from gold to zinc, just name it

Commodities: Energies and metals, deep liquidity is on Zeno Markets

Generous Promotions and Bonuses

Unlike others, Zeno Markets offers less but better promotion and bonus. The bonus is withdrawable after trading volume meets the requirements.

Also, traders are welcome to bring a friend to earn referral bonuses, awarding in cash or relaxation trips. Zeno Markets's Partner program also suggests exclusive benefits of trading conditions and competitive offers.

Smart and Cutting-edge Trading Platform

Zeno Markets uses MetaTrader 5, the most trading platform worldwide and trusted by more than 90% of forex brokers. Mobile trading version is also available for "one-hand" traders.

MT5 is a multi-asset platform that provides tools for comprehensive analysis, EA trading, and copy trading. MT5 platform's strength offers more than 80 indicators, graphical objects, and any other kinds of orders. The platform is dedicated to facilitate the trading of CFDs, stocks, and futures.

MT5 on browser, no download required

MT5 is equipped with in-depth functions to powerfully perform fundamental and qualitative analysis, not to mention technical and quantitative ones. Plenty of MT5 add-ons provided by the third-party services are also available to maximize trading experience (and profit, of course). Like no other of its kind, MetaTrader has emerged as a hub for algorithmic trading with millions of global users.

Particularly, MT5 Android allows traders to set up and execute trading strategy precisely in a blink. Try it and traders will see how 30 of the most essential technical indicators and 24 analytical objects such as lines, channels, geometric shapes, and tools such as Gann, Fibonacci, and Elliott bring the money to traders' hand.

Using the MT5 Platform, Zeno Markets takes a step ahead to improve and give priority to their customers' experience.

Pros and Cons at Zeno Markets

The benefits of trading with Zeno Markets:

Advanced MT5 trading platform

Good reviews from customers and experts

Leverage up to 1:500

Zero spread

24/5 customer support

Competitive fees

A wide range of trading products

Easy-to-use website and mobile app

Build a solid community for traders

Website supports multi-language

Although Zeno Markets is considered a rookie broker in the Vietnam market, just a couple of bonus and promotion programs is not enough to attract local traders. The broker advisably needs to enhance its authenticity and superiority if they want to outstand the market.

Experts' review on Zeno Markets

Zeno Markets offers new traders a prevailing but handy platform. And the 24/5 customer support is available if any support is needed.

The 2011-established broker is recognized as a pioneer in providing a multi-asset platform with all popular trading assets, including Forex, contract CFDs, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies.

Zeno Markets is making steady moves to expand the market globally through local compliance, retail and commercial partnership. Being a newcomer in Vietnam trading market does not stop Zeno Markets from growing. The broker offers Vietnamese investors the most advanced trading experiences as well as a dedicated customer service team working around the clock to serve international standards to a local site.

Investment advices

Picking a reputable broker or a newly growing name, designing a trading strategy is more important. Don't trust anyone blindly with business or finances. The most reliable and unprejudiced review only eases traders' mind of choosing a safe broker, not to make a profit-guaranteed investment.

Leveraged trading, including financial instruments offered by the CFDs, carries a high level of risk since leverage can work both to traders' advantage and disadvantage. It may not be suitable for all investors because it is possible to lose all of the invested capital. Traders should never invest money that they cannot afford to lose. Before trading in the complex financial products offered, traders should understand the risks involved and their level of experience. Seek for independent advice at anytime needed.

